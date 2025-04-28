Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has praised the government for its ongoing development efforts in his Chiefdom, particularly the construction of dams aimed at boosting agriculture and livestock farming.

Speaking at his Ephendukeni Palace during a courtesy call by Special Assistant to the President for Politics, Levy Ngoma, Chief Mpezeni also expressed appreciation for the construction of Chiefs’ palaces across the country, describing the move as a sign of respect for traditional leadership.

The traditional leader urged the government to commence fertiliser distribution early, citing favorable rainfall patterns in Eastern Province, which he said could lead to a successful farming season if supported adequately.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni also extended his gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for attending this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony, noting that the President’s presence demonstrated his deep respect and commitment to the institution of traditional leadership. He reaffirmed that traditional leaders would continue to collaborate with the government to foster national development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ngoma reiterated President Hichilema’s dedication to working closely with traditional leaders, emphasizing their vital role in nation-building. He also urged Chiefs to take an active stance against the rising cases of defilement in the country, noting that the government has intensified measures to ensure that perpetrators are punished.

Mr. Ngoma further highlighted President Hichilema’s commitment to promoting irrigation farming as a strategy to achieve food security nationwide.

He was accompanied during the visit by Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri and several members of the United Party for National Development (UPND).