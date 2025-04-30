The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) is actively participating in the 12th edition of the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF25), currently underway at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Theme: “Promoting Digital Ubuntu in Approaches to Technology”

This year’s forum brings together innovators, policymakers, civil society actors, and digital experts from across the continent to discuss how to build inclusive, ethical, and human-centered digital ecosystems.

Minister Mutati: “We Must Think Boldly and Creatively”

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Minister of Technology and Science Hon. Felix Mutati challenged participants to develop “African solutions to African problems.”

“Whether addressing digital inclusion, privacy rights, cybersecurity, or access to education and healthcare, we must use our talents, knowledge, and resources to transform lives across the continent,” he said.

Key Announcements:

Removal of taxation barriers on digital infrastructure to encourage private investment

Upgrade of 600 communication towers to 5G by end of 2025

Launch of a Comprehensive Digital Transformation Strategy to drive innovation

Collaboration with UN and UNDP to host a mining-sector innovation challenge involving 25,000 participants

Use of digital systems in agriculture that helped eliminate over 220,000 incorrect fertilizer distributions in the last farming season

Expanding Access and Opportunity

Minister Mutati emphasized that digital transformation must serve all citizens, ensuring services are accessible, transparent, and economically viable.

He reiterated that government efforts are aimed at positioning Zambia as a digital leader in Africa while improving everyday life through smart policy, innovation, and public-private collaboration.

About DRIF25

DRIF25 runs from April 29–30, 2025, and is one of Africa’s leading platforms for digital policy dialogue. The forum is attended by stakeholders from government, private sector, academia, and international organizations.