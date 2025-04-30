At AJC Global Forum 2025, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema delivered a powerful message that placed Zambia at the center of a growing trilateral alliance between Africa, Israel, and the United States. With a focus on shared values, innovation, and strategic opportunity, Zambia is signaling its role as a rising frontier in global diplomacy.

Here are five key points to note about the expanding ties between Israel, Zambia, and the United States.

1. Strengthening Zambia–AJC Relations

President Hichilema highlighted Zambia’s strong partnership with American Jewish Committee (AJC), especially through its Africa Institute.

“Over the past few years, we have had opportunities to collaborate on many important matters, especially during our meetings in New York, Washington, to Lusaka and indeed in Jerusalem,” President Hichilema said. “As a country, we appreciate the opportunity to work closely with the AJC Africa Institute in South Africa.”

He also praised the AJC’s support during Zambia’s worst drought in history, underscoring the value of “authentic partnership in times of crisis,” and pointed to high-level engagements across Lusaka, New York, Washington, and Jerusalem, including a key visit by AJC leaders to Zambia’s State House.

Is Zambia the Next Big Frontier in Israel-Africa Relations?

2. Shared Values and Innovation for Growth

President Hichilema lauded Zambia, Israel, and the U.S.’s strong shared commitment to democratic principles and fostering innovation. President Hichilema detailed the importance of cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, and clean energy, noting that Israel’s expertise and U.S. investment would be pivotal in driving Zambia’s growth in these sectors.

3. Key Diplomatic Milestones Ahead

Zambia will host the second AJC Agritech Summit in 2025, further cementing its leadership in sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the planned opening of an Israeli embassy in Lusaka marks a significant step forward in strengthening relations between Israel and Zambia.

“We also look forward to the opening of the Israeli embassy in Lusaka, and hope that AJC representatives will join us for this important milestone,” President Hichilema said.

“Many African countries in general and Zambia in particular put a big emphasis on agriculture as a path to economic growth and job creation,” said AJC Africa Director Wayne Sussman. “AJC is delighted to host its 2025 Agritech Summit in Zambia. Zambia, with other African countries, the U.S., Israel and Abraham Accords partners can find mutually beneficial agricultural solutions to ensure greater food security and development.”

4. Zambia: A Gateway for Investment and Innovation

President Hichilema invited global partners to explore opportunities in Zambia, calling the country “open for investment and innovation.” Zambia, said President Hichilema, is positioning itself as a hub for economic growth and diplomatic engagement in southern Africa.

In particular, President Hichilema highlighted the potential for deepened collaboration with Israel, whose technological expertise in fields like agritech, water management, and renewable energy aligns closely with Zambia’s development goals. As bilateral ties continue to strengthen—marked by the upcoming opening of the Israeli embassy in Lusaka—Zambia is becoming a key entry point for Israeli innovation and investment on the continent.

5. A Resilient Partnership with Global Impact

Zambia and Israel share a long history, with diplomatic relations established in 1964 and restored in 1991. Over decades, cooperation among the sub-Saharan nation, the U.S., and Israel, has expanded into agriculture, technology, and education, with AJC continuing to play a key role in fostering innovation, trust, and shared democratic values across Africa.

Sussman said the durable relationship has only grown stronger in the last four years.

“This relationship can extend in areas such as health, water and the fight against desertification,” Sussman said. “Zambia has some of the greatest natural sites on the continent. There are so many ways the relationship can positively evolve and grow in the coming months and years.”

Source: AJC News