The high-level Zambian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe has successfully concluded its mission to Rome, where it attended the funeral of the late Holy Father, Pope Francis.

Minister Haimbe was accompanied by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi, President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama, and Bishop of Chipata Diocese George Lungu. The delegation represented President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian people at the solemn event.

While in Rome, the Zambian delegation joined thousands of Catholic faithful on April 25, 2025, at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, a revered global religious leader known for his commitment to unity, compassion, and service to humanity.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Haimbe called for the continuation of Pope Francis’s legacy, emphasizing the values of unity, love, and compassion that the Pope had championed throughout his pontificate.

In honour of the Pope’s life and service, President Hichilema declared April 26, 2025, a day of national mourning in Zambia, allowing citizens to reflect on the Pope’s profound impact on the world and the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the election of Pope Francis’s successor. The Vatican has announced that a conclave will be held between May 6 and May 11, 2025, at the Sistine Chapel. A total of 135 cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the highly anticipated election. According to tradition, the election’s conclusion will be signaled by the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel.

This information was provided in a statement issued by Pamela Mulenga, First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Embassy in Rome.