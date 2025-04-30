Munir Zulu Awaits Sentencing After Seditious Speech Conviction; Case Adjourned for Mitigation

Political activist Munir Zulu will learn his fate this Friday after being convicted today for uttering seditious words in 2023, a charge stemming from his unsubstantiated claim that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament and call early elections.

The Lusaka Magistrates Court adjourned sentencing proceedings to May 3, 2025, to allow Zulu’s lead lawyer to present mitigating arguments. Zulu, who faces potential imprisonment or fines under Zambia’s laws against sedition, remained defiant as he exited the courtroom under the guard of Zambia Correctional Service personnel. “It shall be well,” he told journalists, signing off with his trademark phrase: “I remain MZ.”

The case dates back to September 8, 2023, when Zulu, addressing a crowd of journalists, insisted President Hichilema would announce the dissolution of Parliament during a national address later that year. The prediction proved false, with the President’s subsequent speech focusing on economic reforms, not political restructuring.

Prosecutors argued Zulu’s statement was deliberately provocative, aimed at inciting public unrest amid Zambia’s tense political climate. Magistrate Lillian Mwikisa agreed, ruling today that his remarks met the legal threshold for sedition, defined as speech intended to stir hatred or defiance against lawful authority.

Legal analysts speculate Zulu’s sentencing could set a precedent for free speech debates in Zambia, where sedition laws remain contentious. His defense team is expected to emphasize his role as a government critic and advocate for political transparency during mitigation.

Zulu, a polarizing figure, has long positioned himself as a watchdog against executive overreach. Supporters gathered outside the court, chanting slogans condemning the verdict as an attack on dissent.

The case continues to draw national attention, reflecting broader tensions between state security and civil liberties. All eyes now turn to Friday’s hearing, where arguments over punishment will determine whether Zulu’s steadfast refrain—“I remain MZ”—will echo from freedom or behind bars