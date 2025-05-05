One suspected Poacher has died while three others escaped unhurt after a wounded buffalo charged at them in Lukusuzi National Park in Chikomeni area of Lumezi District in Eastern Province.

Tunga Kamanga 40, of Chelu Village, Chief Zumwanda area in Lumezi district reported that his nephew, John Moyo 19 of the same abode was attacked and killed by a buffalo.The incident happened on April 28, 2025 at around 10:00 hours and was reported on May 3, 2025 at around 16:40 hours at Lumezi Police Post.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Lundazi.

“Be informed that Lundazi Police Station through Lumezi Police Post received a report of sudden and unnatural death involving John Moyo, 19 who was attacked and killed by a buffalo in Lukusuzi National Park in Lumezi district”, said Mr Mweemba.

Brief facts of the matter are that on April 25, 2025 at around 06:00 hours, the now deceased John Moyo in the company of three others namely Lazarus Phiri 32, the gunman, Fredrick Mwale 28, and Jonathan Ndhlovu 26, went poaching in Lukusuzi National Park.

Police say the four were armed with one muzzleloader (man made rifle) on a three-day trip to the national park.

Mr Mweemba said it is reported that on May 28, 2025, the four arrived in the park and at around 10:00 hours, they came across a herd of buffalos adding that they decided to shoot on one male buffalo for meat, unfortunately, the buffalo did not die on the spot.

He added that as the poachers started tracking the wounded buffalo, unknown to them, the beast had gone behind them and attacked from the rear.He disclosed that the wounded buffalo charged at the now deceased, while the other three managed to escape by climbing onto trees during the attack.

He further said that it was after the animal had killed their friend and left the scene that the trio got down from the trees they sought refuge from and checked on their friend.He further disclosed that the deceased sustained multiple open wounds on the body which included the stomach during the animal attack.

As the surviving trio had to trek back home for three days, they could not take the body of their deceased colleague with them adding that they decided to leave it in the park.

The Park Ranger in Lundazi district has since been informed about the matter and arrangements to visit the scene, and retrieve the body of the deceased are being made.