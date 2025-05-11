Today’s Scripture

“I think myself happy, King Agrippa, because today I shall answer for myself before you concerning all the things of which I am accused by the Jews.”

Acts 26:2, NKJV

Friend, after being in prison for two years on false charges, the apostle Paul was brought before King Agrippa for his trial. The first thing Paul said was, “King Agrippa, I think myself happy.” You would think he would see himself as a victim, be bitter and angry. But he shows us a secret of how to overcome all that. He said, “I think myself happy.” He was saying, “I consider myself fortunate to stand before you even though my accusers want me to be put to death.”

You can think yourself depressed, you can think yourself into a bad mood, and you can think yourself a victim. Or you can do as Paul did and say, “Yes, I’ve had a lot of difficulties. I could be sour and live discouraged, but I’m going to think myself happy.” As long as you’re thinking about your hurts, what you didn’t get, how you were left out, you’re going to be discouraged. Don’t replay the loss, the disappointment, or the failure. Start thinking faith-filled, positive, hopeful, uplifting thoughts. That’s what you’re going to draw in.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can set my mind to be happy today and to be my best because You made this day. Thank You that I can keep it set when I meet the challenges of this day that want to push me toward being a victim. I am going to keep thinking faith-filled thoughts that strengthen me within. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”