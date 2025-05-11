President Hakainde Hichilema concluded a working tour of the Copperbelt Province with a renewed call for unity, development, and national pride following a series of impactful engagements that highlighted Zambia’s economic ambitions, infrastructure expansion, and social cohesion.

Reviving Luanshya’s Mining Legacy

On Friday, President Hichilema visited the revitalized Luanshya Copper Mines, where he inspected the ongoing dewatering of Shaft 28. The President described the project as “a beacon of hope” for the people of Luanshya, noting that the mine, once fully operational, is expected to generate up to 3,000 direct jobs. This, he emphasized, will not only provide employment but also catalyze economic and social activity in the district.

“Our goal is to achieve an annual copper production of three million metric tonnes. With projects like these, we are confident that Zambia’s economic future is bright,” the President stated.

During a community engagement in Mpatamatu, President Hichilema expressed deep gratitude to the people of Luanshya and Zambia at large for their electoral support in 2021.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the people of Mpatamatu, Luanshya, and Zambia for placing their trust in us during the 2021 elections. Our unwavering commitment is to work tirelessly to enhance their quality of life,” he said.

He highlighted ongoing government efforts to uplift citizens through free education, the resumption of meal allowances for students, expanded bursary programs, and youth employment opportunities.

“Our vision is clear: to deliver development and advance Luanshya—and Zambia—FORWARD,” President Hichilema emphasized.

Water Security for Masaiti and Beyond



Later that day, President Hichilema officially commissioned the Kafulafuta Water Supply System Project in Masaiti District. The long-delayed project—initially funded by an Exim Bank loan during the previous administration—was stalled due to Zambia’s past debt challenges. Following recent debt restructuring by the government, the project was completed and is set to benefit over 17,000 residents across Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mpongwe.

“Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right,” the President said. “This project is a testament to our resolve to complete all infrastructure—regardless of when it was started—so long as it benefits our people.”

He added that the Kafulafuta Dam will also support broader economic initiatives such as irrigation and aquaculture. Citizens were further encouraged to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) to maintain eligibility for vital services such as FISP, educational bursaries, and employment programs.

In his address, the President reaffirmed the government’s unwavering stance against corruption. “Corruption deprives our citizens of critical resources that should drive our development,” he said, stressing that transparency and accountability remain central pillars of the New Dawn Administration.



On Saturday President Hichilema capped off his tour by attending the 2025 ABSA Cup final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The thrilling match saw Zesco United emerge victorious over Red Arrows, with the President praising both teams for their display of sportsmanship and talent.

“Football brings us together. It transcends political, tribal, and regional divides,” he said. The President also applauded ABSA Bank Zambia for its continued investment in Zambian sports, urging other private sector players to follow suit.

As he concluded the visit and returned to Lusaka, President Hichilema expressed heartfelt appreciation to the people of the Copperbelt for their hospitality.

“Thank you, ba Kopala, for your warm welcome. Together, we are building a Zambia that works for everyone,” he said.