Today’s Scripture

But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed.

Isaiah 53:5, NKJV

By His Stripes

Friend, imagine Jesus sitting at the right hand of the Father and hearing us pray, “Lord, if it’s Your will, You can heal me.” He says to the Father, “So after I took all those stripes, endured all that pain for them, to take their sickness, now they’re wondering if it’s My will?” That doesn’t honor God. After the price He paid, the way to honor God is to have the attitude: “Lord, I know You want to heal me.”

We see all through the Scripture that healing is His will. One of the best things we can do is to remind God of what He says. If you want to pray with confidence, bring His stated will to Him. Pray what He promises. “God, You say You will restore health to me. You say You took my infirmities, carried my sickness, and by Your stripes I have been healed. You say You wish above all things that I prosper and be in good health.” When you pray the promises, you won’t say “if it is Your will,” because you know His will.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You have come into my life as my Savior, as my provider, and as Jehovah Rapha, the Lord my healer. Thank You that it is Your stated will to heal and restore. I will trust You to keep me strong and healthy, always taking new ground. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”