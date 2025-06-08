President Hakainde Hichilema has declared a seven-day period of national mourning to honour the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away in South Africa on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The mourning period will begin on Sunday, June 8, and run through Saturday, June 14, 2025.

In a press briefing Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa confirmed that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has accorded Mr. Lungu a state funeral, in accordance with national protocol and in recognition of his service as the country’s sixth President.

Mr. Kangwa informed the public that the government has been in consultation with the Lungu family and relevant stakeholders to coordinate funeral arrangements. The late President’s body is expected to arrive in Zambia on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The official funeral gathering will take place at Belvedere Lodge along Leopards Hill Road in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

“As a mark of respect, all entertainment activities should be postponed or cancelled during the mourning period, and national flags will be flown at half-mast from 06:00 hours to 18:00 daily,” said Mr. Kangwa.

President Hichilema’s declaration of national mourning is in line with guidelines for honouring former Heads of State and is meant to acknowledge Mr. Lungu’s contributions to the nation during his time in office.

Further details regarding the state funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.