

Why the Vatican Buried a Pope with Dignity While Zambia Fumbles with a Presidential Funeral

Last month, the world watched in awe as the Catholic Church buried a Pope — a global spiritual leader commanding over 1.5 billion followers — with seamless precision, order, and dignity. No public bickering. No institutional confusion. No constitutional crisis. The Vatican, steeped in centuries of tradition, managed to uphold its protocols with grace and reverence.

Contrast that with the chaos currently unfolding in Zambia — a nation of just over 20 million people — over the funeral arrangements of its 6th Republican President. What should have been a solemn moment of unity, national reflection, and closure has instead become a tragic display of disorganization, political power-play, and constitutional ignorance.

What happened to our sense of honour and dignity?



The Power of Structure and Protocol

The Catholic Church thrives on well-established doctrine and order. Whether you agree with their theology or not, you cannot deny their mastery of systems. From the moment a Pope dies, there is a codified process that kicks in — from notifying the world to handling the funeral rites. The Church doesn’t fumble around trying to interpret or reinvent tradition; it follows it with reverence.

Zambia, on the other hand, finds itself stuck in a web of confusion over something as basic as how to bury a former Head of State. The Constitution, which should guide us, is now a battlefield for legal interpretations, political posturing, and personal interests. We have allowed protocol to be replaced by personality, and national mourning to be diluted by noise.

The Shame of Political Immaturity

How did a country that once proudly led democratic transitions in Africa become this divided over a burial? It’s a question we must all answer. The current impasse reflects not just a failure of law, but a failure of leadership and a decay of national character.

A Pope died — the leader of a global faith institution — and not once did we see a faction of Cardinals hold press briefings to attack each other. There was unity in silence, humility in process, and strength in structure.

Zambia has no such luxury. Every political actor wants to be the loudest in the room. Every government office wants to interpret the law for itself. Every decision is leaked, debated, and ridiculed before it’s even finalized. The legacy of a man who once led this country is being tossed around like a political football.

Let the Catholics Lead

If anything, this moment should humble us. We need to take a page from the Catholic Church — not in theology, but in administration, order, and respect for institutions. They show us that it’s possible to handle death, even of a powerful leader, with dignity and without drama.

If the Catholic Church can coordinate a global funeral, surely Zambia can bury one man. But not until we silence the noise, respect the Constitution, and elevate leadership above factionalism.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s time to say it:

Let the Catholics lead.

Written by:

Ethan Kafwani

UN Eastern & Southern Africa Volunteer Champion Award Winner (2019)

Humanitarian | Theologian | Communication Liaison – Zambia United States Exchanges Alumni Association (ZUEA)