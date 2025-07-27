Two months ago, my family and I suffered a devastating and painful loss. My beloved sister, Sandra Mutale Machiya, passed away after suffering a stroke—a situation that was made far more tragic by the systemic failures within our healthcare system.

When we rushed Sandra to a named Hospital in Luanshya, the doctors were unable to determine the type of stroke due to the absence of critical diagnostic tools like a CT scan or MRI.

In the absence of proper diagnostics, only Panadol was administered—an inadequate response to a medical emergency of that magnitude.Despite our pleas, efforts to get Sandra the urgent care she needed were hampered by a bureaucratic and inefficient referral system.

Although Kitwe Central Hospital’s CT scan machine was down, we were relieved to learn that the machine at Ndola Central Hospital was operational. Sadly, protocol required that the referral go through Roan Hospital instead of directly from Thomson to Ndola. This unnecessary delay proved fatal.

At Roan Hospital, instead of acting swiftly on the earlier recommendation, the staff insisted on conducting their own assessment, sending the ambulance back to Thomson and causing even more delays. Despite our repeated appeals, Sandra was only moved to Ndola for a CT scan the following day around midday. By then, it was too late. Doctors at Ndola Central Hospital confirmed that the delay had critically impacted her chances of survival.

Sandra could have survived if:

1. Luanshya District had a CT scan to enable prompt diagnosis and treatment.

2. The referral system allowed for seamless and immediate emergency transfers.

3. Emergency protocols were strictly adhered to by staff at Roan Hospital, with a sense of urgency and duty.

In light of this painful experience, I am appealing to the Ministry of Health and civic leaders in Luanshya to:

• Prioritise the procurement and installation of CT and MRI machines in all districts, especially in Luanshya.

• Streamline hospital referral protocols, allowing for faster emergency responses across districts.

• Ensure medical staff are adequately trained and held accountable for emergency care, treating such cases with the urgency they require.

It is unacceptable that in 2023, Luanshya failed to implement its CDF projects when they had such critical needs. I call upon all local leaders to channel allocated funds toward life-saving infrastructure. Let us not wait for more lives to be lost before taking action.

Let’s prioritise life above all else.

By Chisanga Machiya