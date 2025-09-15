PF Demands Justice After Chisenga Assault in Parliament

The Patriotic Front has demanded swift action following the reported assault of Mambilima Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga within the grounds of the National Assembly. The incident occurred on Friday while President Hakainde Hichilema was addressing the House, and has since become the subject of sharp criticism from opposition leaders who say it represents a serious failure of security at one of the country’s most important institutions.

According to Chisenga, she had stepped out of the chamber to meet a guest at the Parliament Restaurant when she was confronted by a group of United Party for National Development cadres. She said the group, led by a party chairlady, accused her of insulting the President and then slapped her in full view of police officers and Parliament security. She described the attack as humiliating and questioned how such conduct could be allowed inside the precincts of the National Assembly.

Patriotic Front national youth chairperson Celestine Mukandila condemned the incident and said it was unacceptable for ruling party cadres to assault an elected representative inside Parliament while security officers stood by. He said Parliament was supposed to be a safe space for lawmakers to conduct their duties without fear of intimidation or violence.

Mukandila said the attack showed that the ruling party was more focused on silencing dissent than on addressing the country’s developmental needs. He added that it was disturbing for the assault to take place while the President was delivering a national address in which he emphasised rule of law and the elimination of cadre violence. “It is clear that this government is unwilling to curb violence by its own supporters. Instead, it is tolerating behaviour that undermines democracy and threatens the lives of opposition members,” Mukandila said.

He also criticised the Zambia Police Service and the National Assembly security for failing to arrest the perpetrators on the spot, saying this inaction raised questions about whether opposition MPs could expect protection while working at Parliament. “Members of Parliament must feel safe in the precincts of the Assembly, but if cadres can walk in and assault elected representatives in full view of the police without consequence, then there is a breakdown in order,” he said.

The PF has called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to take up the matter urgently and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Mukandila said failure to act would set a dangerous precedent, where violence against opposition MPs is normalised and goes unpunished. He warned that while the PF had so far restrained its members in the interest of peace, it also had the capacity to respond to provocation if such incidents continued. “Our tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness. We are capable of defending ourselves if need arises,” he said.

Chisenga reiterated that she had done nothing to provoke the assault, saying she was only on her way to meet her guest when she was targeted. She said the attack was meant to intimidate her and silence her voice, but vowed not to be deterred from carrying out her parliamentary responsibilities.

The Patriotic Front has also called for accountability from the police command, saying officers who failed to protect Chisenga should explain their inaction. The party insists that a thorough investigation must be conducted and the perpetrators prosecuted in line with the law.

The incident has heightened tension between the ruling and opposition parties, with the PF framing it as evidence that political violence continues despite repeated assurances from the President that cadreism has been dismantled. For the opposition, the case represents a test of whether government promises on law and order are being enforced consistently.