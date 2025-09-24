Discipline Those Dividing The Country On Tribal Lines, Siamunene Urges HH

Former Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to take decisive action against individuals fanning tribalism, warning that silence risks eroding the national unity Zambia has long cherished.

Mr. Siamunene’s comments follow the circulation of a leaked audio recording allegedly featuring the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer, Amon Mweemba, making remarks suggesting ethnic bias in recruitment.

In an interview, the former Sinazongwe Member of Parliament stated that the President’s leadership is critically tested by how he handles such divisive incidents. He emphasized that the head of state must send an unambiguous message that tribalism is unacceptable in public service.

“Whoever wants to divide us must be disciplined so that others who are in the habit of doing that, when given an opportunity to serve, know that there are consequences,” Mr. Siamunene told the Daily Revelation.

He expressed concern that a senior public official could hold such views, noting that it undermines the principle of a merit-based civil service. Mr. Siamunene urged President Hichilema to reassure the nation promptly that national unity remains a non-negotiable priority.

“It doesn’t matter whether one comes from Eastern, Northern, or anywhere else. The President is father of the whole country, and everyone is looking up to him,” he said.

The former minister cautioned against the dangerous trend of equating leadership with ethnic identity, urging citizens to value competence and merit above tribal affiliation.

“People should not fight to elect leaders from their tribes just to receive favour when those individuals enter government. Whoever becomes President should be accepted as a national leader capable of looking after the welfare of all citizens, regardless of tribe,” Mr. Siamunene advised.

The leaked audio has ignited significant public debate, occurring at a time of existing political polarization. While Government institutions have indicated an investigation will be launched, this incident has prompted calls for swift and transparent accountability from various quarters.

Mr. Siamunene, drawing from his experience in a portfolio central to national security and cohesion, stressed that investigations must be conclusive and any sanctions must be seen to be applied fairly.

“You discipline officers not because of where they come from, but because they have acted against the unity of Zambia. That way, everyone learns that tribalism is unacceptable,” he stated.

He further warned that if left unchecked, tribalism could lead citizens to believe that leadership is a tribal entitlement, a notion he described as detrimental to the nation’s fabric.

“If we are not careful as a country, this is what is going to happen — people will begin to think leadership is about their own tribes. That is dangerous,” he warned.

With the 2026 general elections on the horizon, the issue of national unity has taken on increased urgency. Mr. Siamunene’s appeal culminates in a direct call to the President to affirm his role as leader for all Zambians.

“You are the President for all Zambians,” he said, addressing President Hichilema. “Discipline those who divide us, and show that Zambia’s unity is stronger than any tribe.”

The appeal from the former minister highlights a critical challenge for the administration: balancing the need for due process with the public’s demand for clear leadership in safeguarding one of Zambia’s most valued assets,its unity in diversity.