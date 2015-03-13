Millers urged to reduce maize bran price

Lusaka, March 13, ZANIS—The Stock Feed Exporters and Importers Association of Zambia has called on millers in the country to reduce the price of maize bran.
Association Executive Director Elisha Chipeu said the high cost of the maize bran has necessitated the increase in the price of poultry feed which has subsequently pushed up the price of chickens in the country.
Mr. Chipeu told the Zambia New and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lusaka today that traders have been left without choice but to raise
the price of chickens.
He said currently the maize bran costs K700 per tonne, the development that has made the price of chicken to rise beyond the reach of many
people.
Mr. Chipeu has since appealed to millers to instead reduce the price of maize bran to between K600 and K630 per tonne.
He has meanwhile bemoaned the fluctuating price of maize.
He added that millers were exporting the commodity thereby creating a shortage in the country.
No maize or mealie meal should cross the boarders with immediate effect
We all in kitwe r firmly in support of the leadership of his excellency edgar lungu
The government should firstly reduce fuels and the foreign currency exchange rates in order to promote the reduction of the millers commodities.
Superior milling with peter cotton will bring very high prices in mealie meal.
Shoprite will be the first to increase all the mealie meal prices in the country.
