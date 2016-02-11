Hervé Renard appointed new Morocco head coach – Reports

Hervé Renard has been appointed as the new Morocco head coach, according to local media le360Sport.
Unemployed since his sacking by French Ligue 1 outfit Lille last November, the 47-year-old has reportedly replaced Baddou Zaki at the helm of the Atlas Lions.
Winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and with Côte d’Ivoire in 2015, Renard was linked with several African national teams including Cameroon and Nigeria.
Top of their Group F of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Cape Verde, who enjoy a better goal difference, Morocco will face the Blue Sharks in a double header in March
Every time Herve ascends to new ranks, Zambian media always reports on him. Are with that obsessed with guy or maybe we miss him?
Man we miss him.
Comment:u r great heave renard I miss.
Renard is a franch Zambian
And you should stay in France for the same period and see what they will call you!
Finally, he will come to Zambia after Morocco are crowned champions of Africa. Obviously!!
The PE tutor was given an opportunity to Polish up his CV by Zambia. ..he has moved on…you can’t afford to pay his wages as your Galu FA officials are too corrupt too greedy.
I don’t envy this French mercenary, he will end up coaching the likes of City of Lusaka if he not careful. He is a lucky man who always finds a well groomed team. All he does is just to finish off. Now he is the ATLAS lions next kaya?
HE IS NOT GOING TO MAKE HIM LIFT ANOTHER CUP.
Me I miss him a lot and if I had a way, I was going to return him. He is an intelligent coach!
I fail to imagine how warped some people’s thinking can be! Herve delivered for Zambia whether by chance, crook or hook is immaterial. If he is just lucky then we needed his luck and now we have our name etched on the wall of fame. So Herve is and will always be welcome in Zambia and also have a special place in the history of our football. Mark my words Morocco could be next champions. Did you ever expect him to stay here forever? When your CV improves you move on. You think you can remain DC for Pemba even after getting a Phd? Shallow thinkers! Stop being jealousy and appreciate and imitate successful people ore.
So long!
im from moroccan origine and i can tel you that zambian had strong team in the ninetees is saw match at the olympic play when the zambians won the match of italy by 4-1 and they had also chance to go to the worldcup 1994
Thanks for writing such a good article.