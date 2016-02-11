Hervé Renard appointed new Morocco head coach – Reports



Hervé Renard has been appointed as the new Morocco head coach, according to local media le360Sport.

Unemployed since his sacking by French Ligue 1 outfit Lille last November, the 47-year-old has reportedly replaced Baddou Zaki at the helm of the Atlas Lions.

Winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and with Côte d’Ivoire in 2015, Renard was linked with several African national teams including Cameroon and Nigeria.

Top of their Group F of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Cape Verde, who enjoy a better goal difference, Morocco will face the Blue Sharks in a double header in March