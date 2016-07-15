Two prophets arrested for defiling the same girl

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two Nigerian brothers of Ibo state for allegedly having defiled a named female Juvenile.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson said in a statement to Mwebantu Media that the two are residents of lbex Hill area in Lusaka Province.

Mr Hamoonga said the two Nigerians are alleged to have committed the said offence between 28th January, 2015 and 31st December, 2015.

“The brothers have been identified as Prophet Andrew Ejimadu aged 39 years of Christ Freedom Ministries and Cleopas Ejimadu aged 21 years both have been charged for Defilement Contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said the two are expected to appear in court soon.

(Mwebantu.com)