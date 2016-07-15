Two prophets arrested for defiling the same girl

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two Nigerian brothers of Ibo state for allegedly having defiled a named female Juvenile.
Zambia Police deputy spokesperson said in a statement to Mwebantu Media that the two are residents of lbex Hill area in Lusaka Province.
Mr Hamoonga said the two Nigerians are alleged to have committed the said offence between 28th January, 2015 and 31st December, 2015.
“The brothers have been identified as Prophet Andrew Ejimadu aged 39 years of Christ Freedom Ministries and Cleopas Ejimadu aged 21 years both have been charged for Defilement Contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia,” Mr Hamoonga said.
He said the two are expected to appear in court soon.
(Mwebantu.com)
looking at the map of Nigeria to see “Ibo state” not sure about this state
umusebanya ba kapwinga bashino inshinku
Sad, why should a man who claims to be called to the ministry of God do such things??
No ku pepa kuma chalichi yabo chimo na No.
Its Nothing new!! Nigerian F a k e Pastors Worship Money NOT God .
Most of these so-called pastors and prophets are just modern day cult protagonists using the rather large umbrella of religion to peddle their trade. Disgusting.
How many of today’s pastors would continue to preach if no money was involved in ministry?
brain washed Zambians, these crooks are busy sleeping even with married women.
Please stop calling these dogs as prophets, lest you be punished for blasphemy. These are just rapists disgusing themselves as prophets.
Fake prophets are just like MTN.. Everywhere you go!
We need stronger regulations for relevant qualifications on who should preach to our people. A lot of fake pastors and churches have sprung up and are confusing the meek in our society. Declaration of our country as christian nation just like any other declaration must be accompanied with some regulatory structures to ensure proper implementation otherwise crooks will continue to take advantage.
Where is this world Going to, God help us
These guys have really misled our derperate brothers and sisters who are their just have a quick fix instead of them having a personal relationship with God. They have attracted even desperate directors from Zamtel so that they perform evil miracles in a bid to secure their jobs. May God prevail over this mess.
Ati ba prophet??? Useless chaps must be deported.
why allow them in the country
everyone knows these characters
THEY BIBLE SAY DONT JUDGE . SO WHO GAVE US POWER TO START JUDGING ? WHEN SOMEONE HAS MADE MISTAKE DONT JUDGE BUT JUST PRAY TO GOD SO THAT YOU SHOUDINT BE TEPTED TOO.
I wonder how these so called prophets escape such serious cases. These are acts of the devil himself being performed by his children, they fortify their alters by sleeping with young girls (virgins) and widows, surely, they can not prophelie if they don’t do such wickedness. I guess we they have not read Revelations 2:23
“I will kill the children of Jezebel with death…” these are acts of Jezebel performed by her children, but worry not theirs’ is the kingdom of this world for they have no room in heaven unless they repent… You young girls also why should sleep with your so called men of god? They prophelie to you and because you do not have the word of God you fall for the nonsense.