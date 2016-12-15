Chef 187 to release AMNESIA and launch clothing line

One of Zambia’s most anticipated albums is set to be released by Chef 187 he the hip hop artist hosts an album release party at Chez Ntemba VIP Club in Lusaka and Club Insomnia in Kitwe.

AMNESIA, the new album will be released at the same time as Chef 187’s new clothing line ‘In a relationship ne ndalama’ which is an urban wear range of coats, head socks, caps and t-shirts. The album release party in Lusaka is set for Friday, 23 December while the Kitwe party will be on 24 December.

Speaking in Lusaka, Chef 187 said the album release party is happening at the same time as the launch of his new clothing range to reward fans that have been expecting his new album for the last one year.

“We’re launching AMNESIA after fans were kept waiting for most of this year. It’s an album that expresses my growth as an artist and I hope it connects me even further with the people that have supported me over the years,” the rapper says.

He adds that the clothing line is a natural progression for his brand as it represents the culture and communities that have followed his career over the years, attending his concerts, supporting him via social media and purchasing his albums.

Chef 187 has had a massive year in 2016, performing at major events countrywide and working with organisations to promote social causes across the country. The popular artist has performed at Octoberfest and Vodafone’s pre-launch party among other major events this year. He is also anticipated by fans to perform at next year’s Day of Thunder concert.

And as a true demonstration of his rapid rise as a brand, Chef 187 worked with major international and regional brands such as Coca Cola and Hungry Lion, helping major brands make meaningful connections with his fans and the general public.