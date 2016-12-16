LifestylePhoto Gallery The Week in Pictures December 16, 2016 12 5,240 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (l) cutting the ribbon during the handing over ceremony of his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) in Limulunga District, Western Province 2 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (c) operating his tractor during the handover ceremony of farming equipment purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) in Limulunga District, Western Province 3 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (c) poses for a photograph with DANA Holdings Limited CEO Dr. David Nama (l) and NATSAVE Bank Managing Director Cephas Chabu (r) during the handing over ceremony of his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) in Limulunga District, Western Province 4 NATSAVE Bank Managing Director Cephas Chabu (r) leading Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (behind) to receive his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) in Limulunga District, Western Province 5 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (r) shares a light moment with DANA Holdings Limited CEO Dr. David Nama (c) and NATSAVE Bank Managing Director Cephas Chabu (l) during the handover ceremony of his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from NATSAVE Bank in Limulunga District, Western Province 6 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (r) shares a light moment with DANA Holdings Limited CEO Dr. David Nama (c) and NATSAVE Bank Managing Director Cephas Chabu (l) during the handover ceremony of his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from NATSAVE Bank in Limulunga District, Western Province 7 Litunga Imwiko Lubosi II (r) with Acting Ngambela Induna Mukulwakashiko(2nd r), NATSAVE Bank Managing Director Cephas Chabu (2nd l) and DANA Holdings Limited CEO Dr. David Nama (l) observing the National Anthem during the handover ceremony of his tractor purchased from DANA Holdings Limited through a loan from NATSAVE Bank in Limulunga District, Western Province Vice President Inonge Wina paying her last respect to the late formerDeputy speaker of Parliament Mukondo Lungu during the church Service at UCZsaint Andrews y 8 Vice President Inonge Wina paying her last respect to the late formerDeputy speaker of Parliament Mukondo Lungu during the church Service at UCZsaint Andrews 9 Vice President Inonge Wina speaking to Justice Minister Given Lubinda atthe Funeral Church Service of the late former Deputy speaker of ParliamentMukondo Lungu at UCZ saint Andrews 10 First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda (c) Fourth RepublicanPresident Rupiah Banda (r) and former Vice President Enock Kavindele (l) atthe Funeral Church Service of the late former Deputy speaker of ParliamentMukondo Lungu at UCZ saint Andrews 11 First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda paying her last respect tothe late former Deputy speaker of Parliament Mukondo Lungu during thechurch Service at UCZ saint Andrews 12 Zambia Army officer carrying the coffin for the late former Deputyspeaker of Parliament Mukondo Lungu at Lusaka City airport before departureto Lundazi for burial 13 Zambia Army officer carrying the coffin for the late former Deputyspeaker of Parliament Mukondo Lungu at Lusaka City airport before departureto Lundazi for burial 14 Widow to the late former Deputy speaker of Parliament Mukondo LunguDoreen Lungu (2nr) at Lusaka City airport before departure to Lundazi forburial Radix us (PTY) Ltd Chief Operations officer Eugene Labuschagne (left) province Permanent Secretary Daisy Ng’ambi the land earmarked for the construction of the Airport in Itezhi-Tezhi district of central province. This was during the selection of a suitable land for the airport. 15 Radix us (PTY) Ltd Chief Operations officer Eugene Labuschagne (left) province Permanent Secretary Daisy Ng’ambi the land earmarked for the construction of the Airport in Itezhi-Tezhi district of central province. This was during the selection of a suitable land for the airport. 16 From (left) Central Province planning unit chief planner Gabriel Mpongwe, Provincial PS Daisy Ng’ambi, Radixus PTY Ltd Chief of operations Eugene Labuschagne and Itezhi-Tezhi district administrative officer (DAO)Akatama Malikana looking on the proposed land meant for the construction of a modern Airport which is expected to promote tourism and agricultural activities in the area 17 Central province PS Daisy Ng’ambi (left) and Radixus (PTY) Ltd chairperson noluthando SHweni signing a memorandum of understanding to signify the construction of ultra-modern Airport in Itezhi-Tezhi district of central province. Looking on is Radixus (PTY) Ltd chief of operations Eugene Labuschagne 18 Central province PS Daisy Ng’ambi (left) and Radixus (PTY) Ltd chairperson noluthando SHweni signing a memorandum of understanding to signify the construction of ultra-modern Airport in Itezhi-Tezhi district of central province. Looking on is Radixus (PTY) Ltd chief of operations Eugene Labuschagne 19 Mukuba Lions Club President, Emmanuel Kangwa in yellow west coart hand over 20,000 copies of books worthy K1.5million to Kitwe University College of Education Principal, Andrew Mutobo who received the donation on behalf of selected primary and secondary schools and colleges in kitwe. 20 Lions International President Robert Corlew and his wife Diane Corlew being greeted by First Lady Esther Lungu during dinner hosted for him at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday night, December 15,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA 21 First Lady Esther Lungu waves at the crowd during dinner hosted for Lions International President Robert Corlew at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday night, December 15,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA 22 Lions International President Robert Corlew and his wife Diane Corlew being greeted and First Lady Esther Lungu toasts during dinner hosted for him at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday night, December 15,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMALions International President Robert Corlew and his wife Diane Corlew being greeted and First Lady Esther Lungu toasts during dinner hosted for him at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Thursday night, December 15,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA 23 Airtel Networks Zambia organised an all white party as a way of celebrating Christmas at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on Friday 10th Drecember.Airtel Networks Communication and Corporate Officer Mwila Kabaso walking to the party venue. Picture By Jean Mandela 24 Airtel Networks Zambia organised an all white party as a way of celebrating Christmas at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on Friday 10th Drecember.Airtel Networks employees Mwila Kabaso and Mwanjabantu Malukutu in all white attires. Picture By Jean Mandela 25 President of Poor People’s Party Alexis Muliokela was spotted addressing his followers along Cairo Road. Picture by Jean Mandela 26 President of Poor People’s Party Alexis Muliokela was spotted addressing his followers along Cairo Road. Picture by Jean Mandela 27 President of Poor People’s Party Alexis Muliokela was spotted addressing his followers along Cairo Road. Picture by Jean Mandela 28 President of Poor People’s Party Alexis Muliokela was spotted addressing his followers along Cairo Road. Picture by Jean Mandela 29 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 30 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 31 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 32 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 31 33 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 34 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 35 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 36 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela 37 MINIBUS ALP 8136, a Toyota Hiace, 16 seats of belongs to PCM Investment, LSK 1861, without a driver door and overspeeding with two passengers on board, run into a wall fence in Kamwala, Chongwe and Bombay roads T Junction at 02:00 hrs in the early morning. Picture by Jean Mandela Loading...
Why Litunga stopped Kuomboka? It used a good tourism attractions event. That tractor is not better than Nalikwanda boat.
Pictures 29-37 one could be forgiven to think the caption are those 1970 school exercises : Rearrange the following sentence.
What a pathetic way of reporting !
@carlos pathetic is an understatement! Such a shame that no care is taken to edit repetitive photo descriptions and headings!
Ati “without a driver door” when a door can be seen on the driver’s side! Why use the same caption on all the pictures? Indeed, this is pathetic reporting!
Whats important is to know who will win between Max and Inno or ba Chibwe , chapwa noti if ati ‘without a driver door’
Why and I say WHY call KK “paying HER last respect”
Next time, let zambians vote for Muliokela. The man has no tribal tag and has a lot of following- the poor people.
PPP! Poor Peoples’ Party, for sure, that suit Mr Muliokela has picked for the day needs a good ironing! What’s with the finger sign the party has adopted! Isn’t the OK sign with fingers stuck out supposed to be a sign from the illuminates!!!! Anyway they look genuinely poor, if they get more members we may seriously have to consider them, perhaps not for 2021..!
Mrs Diane Corlew has more diamonds on her décolletage than all South African mines put together! Could she not dress down a bit for a poor country visit. Our First Lady looks like she could only muster a paltry display of Costume jewellery. Maybe they need to rewrite the advice book on ‘Doing Business across Cultures and International Countries,’ to guide unwary international guests on tact and diplomacy.
poor people party is growing fast watch out for the next election
picture 16 what type of trouser is that madam please mwebantu dress properly mwe
that’s some good works by NATSAVE, continue financing those tractors maybe the vision of diversification could be realised. KUDOS MR CHABU.