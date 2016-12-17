Army worms invade four districts on the Copperbelt

The deadly army worms have attacked four Districts on the Copperbelt province causing extensive damage in most maize fields.
ZANIS reports that Copperbelt province Agriculture Coordinator Dr. Obivious Kabinda confirmed the development n an interview in Ndola.
He said that the four districts affected include, Ndola, Kitwe, Mpongwe, and Chililabombwe districts.
Dr. Kabinda explained that in Ndola, the estimated area that has so far been planted with maize is about 2000 and that the crop condition has been good owing to the favaourable conditions for crop growth.
He, however, noted that the crop has been affected with suspected maize stalk borer in seven camps where 1, 920 farmers are affected with an estimated area of 965 hectares is affected.
In Kitwe the pest has already caused 20 to 50% damage in the fields attacked so far and that the affected camps include Mwekera, Mufuchani, Kanfinsa, and Luongo.
The other camps are expected to have receipt of similar invasions in the coming days hence the need for immediate interventions before a disaster is declared, he said.
Dr. Kabinda further said in Mpongwe district, a farm located in Chowa camp in Lukanga block about 25km from Mpongwe has been invaded by suspected army worms.
He said the affected field is about 10 hectares and the area damaged is 0.5hectares where the pest attacked the maize crop from leaves ending with the stalk.
The picture is not showing army worms but locusts. army worms are caterpillars while locusts are grasshoppers.
