Government to pilot vehicle monitoring using smart phones to curb abuse

Minister of Communications and Transport Brian Mushimba says Government is working to improve information technology for enhanced service delivery.

Mr Mushimba says the new technology of monitoring vehicles using smart phones is an exercise that can save costs by avoiding abuse while enhancing road safety.

The Minister says he is making efforts to pilot the exercise in his Ministry to monitor how Government vehicles are being used.

Mr Mushimba was speaking in Lusaka during the launch of ZAMTEL Connected Car.

He said it is gratifying that ZAMTEL is thinking out of the box to make Zambia smart.

Mr. Mushimba said Government is installing mobile phone network towers across the Country to achieve 92 percent coverage.

He said companies like ZAMPOST have totally diversified to a profitable business by embracing innovation in a competitive environment.

And ZAMTEL Chief Executive Officer Mupanga Mwanakatwe said theft of motor vehicles is worrying.

Mr. Mwanakatwe said those who run fleets can use the technology to monitor fuel consumption of their vehicles to avoid abuse.

He said fraudulent accident reports can also be monitored through the latest technology.

And CUMII International Chief Executive Officer Norman Moyo notes that the world has become dynamic because of technology.

Mr Moyo said connected car by ZAMTEL would help in effective fleet management and fuel consumption.