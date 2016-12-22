Government will hand over the Black Mountain in Kitwe to the rightful owner-Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina says government will hand over the infamous copper slug, Black Mountain in Kitwe to the rightful owner after determination by the courts.

Mrs. Wina however says a portion of the black mountain is being negotiated to be given to youths for empowerment.

Responding to concerns raised during debates on budgets for the 10 provinces, Mrs. Wina said the portion to be handed over to youths is the one owned by government through ZCCM Investment Holdings.

She said no mining activity is supposed to take place in the interim to prevent accidents from happening.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina said there is need to translate activities on the copperbelt into benefits for the masses through enhanced programmes and service delivery.

Earlier, Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme called for government’s intervention over the ownership of the Black Mountain.

Mr. Chiteme lamented that Kitwe residents have on several occassions suffered intimidation at the hands of copper dealers known as Jerabos because of the black mountain.