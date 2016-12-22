Government will hand over the Black Mountain in Kitwe to the rightful owner-Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina says government will hand over the infamous copper slug, Black Mountain in Kitwe to the rightful owner after determination by the courts.
Mrs. Wina however says a portion of the black mountain is being negotiated to be given to youths for empowerment.
Responding to concerns raised during debates on budgets for the 10 provinces, Mrs. Wina said the portion to be handed over to youths is the one owned by government through ZCCM Investment Holdings.
She said no mining activity is supposed to take place in the interim to prevent accidents from happening.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Wina said there is need to translate activities on the copperbelt into benefits for the masses through enhanced programmes and service delivery.
Earlier, Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme called for government’s intervention over the ownership of the Black Mountain.
Mr. Chiteme lamented that Kitwe residents have on several occassions suffered intimidation at the hands of copper dealers known as Jerabos because of the black mountain.
The current independent MP for Wusakile campaigned on the promise that he will give this mountain to the youths when he knew very well that the matter was in court.
You see this is what makes those youths turn to violence because according to them their man spoke and it should happen. We should be recalling some of these MPs who ride on lies and fake promises to get to Parliament. Now you cant even hear his voice on the matter when it is in his constituency. smh!
If the youths who were ‘lied’ to by the MP could not verify that the matter was actually before the courts, do you as FDD for 2021, believe that those same youths can successfully mine the black mountain?
The youth were not lied to. The Independent candidate was not in government he also based his campaign on wrong information from social media. Its good that Inonge has said that “the portion to be handed over to youths is the one owned by government through ZCCM Investment Holdings”. Once that is done, The MP will go back and report to Jereboys that he has secured part of the block mountain for them.
Please can someone educate me about this so called black mountain. What is exactly is it all about and who owns it? How is the copper ore extracted from processed? By what method is the copper ore mined? Could someone shed some light please?
We are not talking of youths who have been say to university/college/institute/high school and are waiting for employment opportunities No. In fact the term youths in this context has grossly been misused. Because the actual beneficiaries are the so called jerabos being controlled by people who are not even youths. Such kind have no time to verify whats been said to them, as long as ‘ama biggie ba MP balilanda’.
That MP obviously took advantage of such and said what he said.
This the common trend in Zed politics, politicians are not afraid to lie to get what they want. Therefore, if there can be a way of making them accountable to what they commit to or face being fired, probably they can change.
WHY ARE WE SO SHALLOW MINDED. EACH TIME GOVT NEEDS MONEY THEY BORROW. WHY CANT THEY PROCESS THAT MOUNTAIN TO GENERATE REVENUE. THAT MOUNTAIN HAS CAPACITY TO GENERATE US$ 4 MILLION MONTHLY AT A PROCESSING RATE OF 10,000 TONNES OF SLAG DAILY. BY THE WAY WHAT IS THE WAGE BILL FOR “CIVIL SERVANTS ” IN ZAMBIA. WE HAVE MONEY BUT LACK BRAINS?