By George Mtonga

I have launched a petition for Minister of Labor Joyce Simukoko to resign for her comments calling for the arrest of Mika Mwambazi. The ministry of Labor is supposed to protect those who file complaints, even when their investigation are inconclusive. So for her to issue an arrest against a person who filed a complaint is not what the Ministry of Labor stands for. What precedent does this set for all other Zambian employees who would want to approach her ministry to issue grievances? This sets a horrible precedent.

I initiated the protest, Mika merely filed a complaint. I went to the UN mission in New York to protest Horseshoe and how the treat Zambians.

Attached is the protest and below is the petition for her to resign. YOU DO NOT THREATEN those who file complaints against companies or institutions for labor violations.

President Edgar Lungu: Resignation Of MINISTER of Labour Joyce Simukoko