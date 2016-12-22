By George Mtonga
I have launched a petition for Minister of Labor Joyce Simukoko to resign for her comments calling for the arrest of Mika Mwambazi. The ministry of Labor is supposed to protect those who file complaints, even when their investigation are inconclusive. So for her to issue an arrest against a person who filed a complaint is not what the Ministry of Labor stands for. What precedent does this set for all other Zambian employees who would want to approach her ministry to issue grievances? This sets a horrible precedent.
What precedent does this set for all other Zambian employees who would want to approach her ministry to issue grievances?
I initiated the protest, Mika merely filed a complaint. I went to the UN mission in New York to protest Horseshoe and how the treat Zambians.
Attached is the protest and below is the petition for her to resign. YOU DO NOT THREATEN those who file complaints against companies or institutions for labor violations.
President Edgar Lungu: Resignation Of MINISTER of Labour Joyce Simukoko
Go away, she is doing a splendid job is Joyce
She is being vilified because she is a woman.
Bunch of misogynist
Thanks
BB2014
Wasting your time young man, Do you think EL can act on this, EL is clueless and even though all you are doing is right but its directed at a dictator who does as he wants.
Yes she is a brilliant lady. You just want media publicity. How would you feel if you had a business and someone did that to you. Shame on you.
I didn’t know that you are electing the irritating bloggers of the year. What kind of categories are those?
How much was nomination fees?
@ka Mushota, IRRITATING is what you do BEST!Oh wait no, i think you do your BEST to keep IRRITATING people on here…!
…Otherwise keep on, because IRRITATING is BEST…!
NON ZAMBIANS ARE DOING JOBS MEANT FOR US AND THE MINISTER IS MUTE. WE CAN DO AWAY WITH THAT MINISTRY.
Can you give us a link to the petition so we can sign it. She obviously in over head despite her labour background.
Singling her out alone is unfair, I say the whole bunch is unfit to rule.
What an UGLY Old Ar.sewhore!
Zambian dentists, please take out some of those extra teeth – is she preparing to act in a Horror Film?
Proper investigation was needed, she cannot just ask for the arrest without facts. Why did she even go to the restaurant? To me it doesn’t make sense the owners definitely sweet talked her with their best dish…….As of the affected worker, he will soon be fired and that is when he will run to the press, this absurd, let him or her come out in the open and state the facts period
@Mushota kkkkkkkkkkk. You hate Zambians. Are you Zambian?
Gender equality can not be achieved.
She has really disappointed me this lady.
She is very raw! Threatening a whistleblower?
Some people are seen to be good once they keep quiet. Immediately they open their mouth its disaster. So Joyce you are better off keeping quiet
I am ready to sign the petition. She is an embarrassment to women who do their jobs well. White ass kisser who won’t protect her own. Disgusting inside and out.
Please give us the link for the petition
In Zambia, we like fabricating stories. In one moment, you complain about unemployment and later you again complain about mistreatment of workers. On the other hand, you complain about Somalians/Chinese taking over your business for block making and on the other hand you complain of not having capital to start a business of block making. Now, which is the right thing to do fellow Zambians. We are always good at complaining. worse enough when a Zambian is working at a company, he or She makes sure to steal and when that business collapses, again complaints come through. It is high time we change our attitude in Zambia.
Ministers without Merit, Zambians we need to learn how to support one another. Let the minister resign for failing to protect people who fight for the country.
@Dyonko, Are you Zambian? You are out of context. What happened at the horseshoe, we will never know…The owners’ reponses on facebook were RACIST and demeaning to the humble people of our country. Those comments were not fabricated, get your facts right. What is depressing is we cannot even stand together against such behaviour.
LINK TO THE PETITION PLEASE