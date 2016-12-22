Zambia rise on FIFA rankings to close 2016

Zambia have moved up three places on the final FIFA rankings for 2016.

Chipolopolo have moved from 91 in November, after peaking at 94 in October, to finish the year at number 88.

Zambia are 21st on the CAF rankings and sandwiched between Libya (85) and Kenya (89).

Meanwhile, the overall CAF top is led by Senegal (33), Cote d’Ivoire (34), Tunisia (35), Egypt (36), Algeria (38), DR Congo (48), Burkina Faso (50), Nigeria (51), Ghana (53) and Morocco (57).

Guinea Bissau, who eliminated Zambia from the 2017 AFCON race, are 15th in Africa and 68 in the World.