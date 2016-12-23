Bandits stab, rob a tax driver in Chipata

A TAXI driver of Jenda area of Paramount Chief Mpezeni in Chipata District

has been attacked by unknown people who stabbed him in the chest before

going away with a motor vehicle.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya confirmed in Chipata on

Thursday and identified the victim as Gideon Phiri who sustained deep cuts

in the chest.

Mr Chilufya said the bandits robbed him of his Toyota Corolla

registration number ALM 491 valued at K30 000 and two phones each valued at

K400 making total value of K30,400.

He said the incident happened on Thursday at about 19:00 hours at Chikungu

area in Chipata.

Mr Chilufya said the victim was receiving medical treatment and no arrest

have been made so far.