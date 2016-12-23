Bandits stab, rob a tax driver in Chipata

A TAXI driver of Jenda area of Paramount Chief Mpezeni in Chipata District
has been attacked by unknown people who stabbed him in the chest before
going away with a motor vehicle.
Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya confirmed in Chipata on
Thursday and identified the victim as Gideon Phiri who sustained deep cuts
in the chest.
Mr Chilufya said the bandits robbed him of his Toyota Corolla
registration number ALM 491 valued at K30 000 and two phones each valued at
K400 making total value of K30,400.
He said the incident happened on Thursday at about 19:00 hours at Chikungu
area in Chipata.
Mr Chilufya said the victim was receiving medical treatment and no arrest
have been made so far.
