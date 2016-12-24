Government bans wearing of political party regalia around court premises

Government has banned the wearing of political party regalia around court premises.
Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda says the ban applies to all political parties including the ruling Patriotic Front -PF-.
Mr. Lubinda says the move will help de-politicise the dispensation of justice.
He has told Journalists at a briefing in Lusaka that government wants to ensure officers of courts are safeguarded from political violence and interference.
Mr. Lubinda said government is dismayed at the recent violent conduct of UPND cadres at the Lusaka High Court grounds.
And Mr. Lubinda said government is ready and willing to receive submissions for the refining of the amended republican constitution.
He said government will not go round the country to get submissions from the public as the exercise is not meant to review but to refine the Republican Constitution.
1. Can Hon. Minister quote relevant provision of any Act of Parliament or Statutory Instrument which gives him authority to legislate through press conference on this particular issue?
2. Does wearing of police uniform by the Patriotic Front members and indiscriminate use of live ammunition is prescribed in the Part III of the Constitution of Zambia?
Lubinda cannot ban the wearing of Party Regalia by word of mouth. He needs to amend the law in Parliament or Gazette a Statutory Instrument in the Govt Gazette. We cant have Ministers Amending laws by merely uttering words thru the Press. We are a Constitutional Democracy which respects the Rule of Law. Edward and his Ministers should stop this lawlessness. Zambia is being turned into a failed state by these thugs.
Including the ruling Patriot Front PF. What is the meaning of that. Did he have an inclination of excluding them?
Another useless appointment…surely what can Given contribute in that ministry. Its strange that Lazy Lungu has no respect for his profession …to be appointing a tin like him to such a ministry.