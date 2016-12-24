Walter Bwalya shines at 2016 Nkana awards

Striker Walter Bwalya dominated the Nkana awards gala night on Friday as he bagged the Player of the Year Award beside two other accolades.

Bwalya scored 24 goals in the ended Super Division campaign to emerge league top scorer.

The robust striker looked calm when he received the club’s Top Scorer and Fans Player of the Year Awards at Nkana Stadium.

Nkana vice captain and forward Simon Bwalya scooped the Most consistent Player Award with veteran defender Joseph Musonda grabbing Most Reliable Player accolade.

Other winners on the night included skipper Donashano Malama, midfielder Jacob Ngulube, winger Austin Muwowo and defender Given Sinyangwe.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe – a self confessed Nkana supporter, graced the ceremony held at Nkana Stadium.

NKANA Football Club 2016 AWARDS

1. Player of the Year – Walter Bwalya – K5000

2. Top scorer of the Year – Walter Bwalya – K5000

3. Fans Player of the Year – Walter Bwalya – K2000

4. Young Player of the Year – Austin Muwowo -K2000

5. Most Disciplined Player – Jacob Ngulube – K3000

6. Most consistent Player – Simon Bwalya – K3000

7. Most Improved Player – Given Sinyangwe – K3000

8. Presidents’ Award- Dieugo Apanane – K3000

9. Patron/Ceo’s Award – Everisto Kabila – K3000

10. Longest serving Player – Donashano Malama- K2000.

11. Most reliable player – Joseph Musonda- K3000