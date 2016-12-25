Christmas Message for Zambia

……An angel of the Lord said to the shepherds, Fear not; for, behold, I bring you GOOD TIDINGS of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:9-14)

The angel told the Shepherds to cast away fear and embrace the good news of the coming of a Saviour. The angel was later joined by a heavenly host in praising God and declaring peace and GOOD WILL toward all men.

Zambia is a blessed country. We have enthroned Christ as Lord of our nation. May we all use this Christmas to speak life over each other. May this Christmas truly bring good will to all Zambians not hatred or division. The message of Christmas is a radical message. It is a message that challenges us to always bring good tidings, and not hate, to all men.

Zambia Shall Be Saved

As a people, we will never agree on everything, but God expects us to be conveyors of good news.

As we face Christmas, Zambia stands divided over the disputed election of August 11th. While this issue remains contentious, we all must seek national consensus on how to peaceably resolve this dispute. Good will to all men means that justice is allowed to be served. Once the petition is heard by our courts, this will settle the matter in the most equitable way and the nation will eventually move forward.

Unfortunately, politicians in our country have continued to frustrate the message of Christmas. We have preached hate, and spoken evil words against each other and ultimately the destiny of our country. We must reverse our negative words against each other and against the destiny of Zambia. We must join the Angels of heaven by bringing GOOD TIDINGS. Good words. Healing words and speech which create a healthy and prosperous community.

May the Lord heal our land by teaching us how to speak to each other and to the destiny of our land. 2017 shall be a year of justice and dignity. I am now more convinced than ever before that Zambia Shall Be Saved.

Merry Christmas Zambia!

By Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD