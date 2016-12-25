Christmas Message for Zambia

……An angel of the Lord said to the shepherds, Fear not; for, behold, I bring you GOOD TIDINGS of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:9-14)
The angel told the Shepherds to cast away fear and embrace the good news of the coming of a Saviour. The angel was later joined by a heavenly host in praising God and declaring peace and GOOD WILL toward all men.
Zambia is a blessed country. We have enthroned Christ as Lord of our nation. May we all use this Christmas to speak life over each other. May this Christmas truly bring good will to all Zambians not hatred or division. The message of Christmas is a radical message. It is a message that challenges us to always bring good tidings, and not hate, to all men.
Zambia Shall Be Saved
As a people, we will never agree on everything, but God expects us to be conveyors of good news.
As we face Christmas, Zambia stands divided over the disputed election of August 11th. While this issue remains contentious, we all must seek national consensus on how to peaceably resolve this dispute. Good will to all men means that justice is allowed to be served. Once the petition is heard by our courts, this will settle the matter in the most equitable way and the nation will eventually move forward.
Unfortunately, politicians in our country have continued to frustrate the message of Christmas. We have preached hate, and spoken evil words against each other and ultimately the destiny of our country. We must reverse our negative words against each other and against the destiny of Zambia. We must join the Angels of heaven by bringing GOOD TIDINGS. Good words. Healing words and speech which create a healthy and prosperous community.
May the Lord heal our land by teaching us how to speak to each other and to the destiny of our land. 2017 shall be a year of justice and dignity. I am now more convinced than ever before that Zambia Shall Be Saved.
Merry Christmas Zambia!
By Nevers Sekwila Mumba
President, MMD
Good morning/ evening, afternoon zambians. We in UPND would like to wish you all a merry christmas. We know that this year has been very difficult for you all. We had an election robbed from you right under your noses. As a forward thinking party of integrity we in UPND are currently fighting this case for you all in the courts of the land and not on the streets. THis is because we respect the peace zambia enjoys and as a party we will continue fostering development and peace. I hope that all your dreams come true this christmas. I humbly ask you to vote HH as best politiican and also NEZ as best blogger 2016. I thank you all
NEZ
Chief Strategist of the UPND
To hell with your greetings and messages. When you want things to suit you, you prentend to have hearts yet you only have 6″ blocks in your chests.
shooters you are a very angry silly cretin. I dont blame you for your anger because everyone is feeling the heat under PF. But christmas is the time to atleast forget your worries for a few hours and act happy. But if you cannot act happy for just few hours out of a year then am afraid that things under pf have really hit rock bottom. I advise you to direct all that negative enerygy towards the pf government. I represent the upnd as strategist and not your father. wanvela? please vote nez as best blogger
You call me silly then you ask me to vote for your smelling a..? thats nonsensical.
Simply look at that photo and tell me how YOU as an African relate to those lies….people study about self and do not be duped by religion and the lies in that novel of the white man called the King Jame’s Bible.
Let’s rid of these so called religious leaders/Politicians like the named author and thrive to elect Afro conscious leaders.
Wake up!!
What is this Christmas thing? If God wanted us to celebrate Christmas, he could have put it in the bible. He is a very clear God. You just come up with your imaginations and call it Christmas. Stop it now. I went to Church today to worship him and not for this non existent Christmas thing.
…this guy still appends his signature as MMD President..??…either Mutati or Nevers is impersonating which is a criminal offence….why then has the law not dealt with this situation thru the registrar of societies….