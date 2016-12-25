Davies Mwila warns PF members causing confusion within the party

PATRIOTIC Front(PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has warned of stern action against members of the ruling party causing confusion.

Mr Mwila said a named Member of Parliament in Petauke District is said to have been causing confusion within the party by sidelining the recognised party structures in favour of the parallel structures a move he said was indiscipline.

He was speaking when he addressed the PF officials from Msanzala, Kaumbwe and Petauke Central Constituencies at Petauke Boarding Secondary School on Saturday.

The Secretary General explained that the party has organised structures that were supposed to work closely with the Members of Parliament and coordinate all the party activities especially during election period.

He said the party would continue to recognise all well-meaning members and that no one have got powers to sideline any member of the PF party.

Mr Mwila further said it was sad that confusions were being caused by leaders who were supposed to be an attraction in order to attract new members to join the party.

He noted that the Central Committee was aware of the many problems that the PF officials were facing and those members disturbing peace in the party would be disciplined.

The secretary general added that those party members who supported Independent and opposition political parties chased themselves from the party and that those who resigned and expelled will only be re admitted after three years according to the party constitution of article 74 clause 12.

Mr Mwila advised party members to remain united and understand their roles and responsibilities to ensure smooth running of the party activities.

He appealed to party members to work closely with the Councillors and MPs so that they can deliver what they promised to their electorates during campaigns.

The Secretary General has since urged them to be focused and continue supporting President Edgar Lungu to ensure that he continues governing the nation beyond 2021.

And speaking earlier PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya said members frustrating the party are those that are still in denial that the country is being governed by Patriotic Front under the leadership of Edgar Lungu.