Luanshya Mayor looking forward to opening of FIFA Centre

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda is looking forward to the completion of the FIFA funded project to build a football school of excellence in the town.

FIFA is financing the building of a school of excellence in Luanshya’s Baluba area as part of its efforts to improve soccer standards in Zambia.

The project is now taking shape.

“I am happy that works at the site have commenced. I am happy that so far progress is being made,” Chanda said.

“We really want that facility here in Luanshya, the Copperbelt and the entire nation in general,” he said.

The school of excellence is expected to have boarding facilities, classrooms, auditorium and football pitches.

“The facility will keep our youths occupied besides helping to uplift standards of our game,” Chanda noted.

FIFA announced the plan to finance the building of the school of excellence in Zambia in 2010.