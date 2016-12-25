Nkana disappoint sponsors Mopani

Nkana’s failure to win silverware in the 2016 season has hurt club sponsors Mopani Copper Mines.

Nkana finished third in the FAZ Super Division thereby missing out on next’s CAF club competitions as well.

Speaking at the club’s gala night on Friday in Kitwe, Mopani board chairperson Moses Chilangwa said it was unacceptable for Nkana to end the season minus a trophy.

“A team of Nkana’s pedigree should never walk through a season empty-handed; missing out on the league title, the Barclays Cup and even the Charity Shield,” Chilangwa said.

Nkana were losing semifinalists in the Barclays Cup.

“At the beginning of the 2016 season, we were all confident that Nkana Football Club would win the this year’s league but unfortunately, this was not to be as the team finished third on the table,” he said.

“This result greatly disappointed not only management but other stakeholders and Nkana supporters in general.”

Chilangwa said Nkana’s failure this season should motivate the club to perform better next year.

“We can only hope and believe that missing out on the title this year and the opportunity to play in the CAF club championships next year, will stir a positive turn around for the club,” he said.

Chilangwa added:”Ensure that you win the league next year. No excuses will be entertained in the 2017 soccer season.”

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe challenged Nkana to win trophies next season.

“Some of you players may not understand the importance of playing for Nkana. Next year we should win the league,” Kang’ombe said.

12 time champions Nkana last won the league title in 2013 under late coach Masautso Mwale.