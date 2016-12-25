Should SADC use the ECOWAS Strategy to Deal with Joseph Kabila’s Impunity?

By Peter Sinkamba
Joseph Kabila’s mandate as president of Democratic Republic of Congo expired this week on Tuesday after serving the constitutional two 5 years-terms and another 5 years. Practically, he has ruled Congo for 15 years, which is three terms.
However, Kabila has refused to leave office. He has postponed presidential elections which were scheduled for last month, simply because he wants to amend the constitution to allow him stand for a third term. He has postponed the elections until at least April 2018. If allowed to amend the constitution, stay on till April 2018, and contest the elections, he will rule Congo for 21 years.
The masses have rejected his scheme. At least 40 people were killed, 107 people have been injured or ill-treated and another 460 arrested this week during protests against Kabila’s refusal to leave office, the UN human rights office said in Geneva.
Yesterday, under the mediation of the Catholic Church, Congolese politicians agreed in principle to a deal under which allows Kabila to stay on, but leave office by the end of next year instead of 2018. However, Kabila in a show of defiance has not signed the deal. And it remains unclear he will ever sign it in coming days.
Kabila’s impunity is a product of weak political regional cooperation in SADC. Of all Regional Economic Communities (RECs), SADC is certainly the weakest link. There is too much mediocrity in SADC. How I wish SADC had strong and proactive leadership like ECOWAS.
Already, for nonsense going on in Gambia, ECOWAS positioned Senegal’s troops on red alert to intervene in Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down next month, the regional bloc says. President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed chief mediator by Ecowas, has a fine line to tread.
Jammeh initially accepted defeat in the 1 December poll by property developer Adama Barrow. Barrow won the poll and should be inaugurated on 19 January.However, Jammeh rescinded his defeat acceptance later claiming the poll was flawed. He seized power in 1994 and has been accused of human rights abuses in his 22 years in office, and wants to cling on.
ECOWAS chairman said yesterday Senegal had been chosen to lead operations “to restore the people’s wishes” if needed.
“If he loves his people, he has to be able to negotiate an exit door calmly. If it doesn’t happen, the most radical means will be used,” said Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the ECOWAS commission.
Jammeh says he will not be intimidated. He says ECOWAS has no authority to interfere. But watch this space, come January 19, 2016, Senegalese troops will overrun Gambia and install .
So, Jammeh has until that date to comply with the mediators.
I think SADC and the East Africa Community (EAC) should emulate ECOWAS leadership to deal with the impunity of Kabila and Pierre Nkurunziza, the Burundian President!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What do you think?
The Author is the President of Green Party of Zambia, an opposition Political Party
The international community should send in special forces to capture Kabila and he should then be put on trial for TREASON!
Africa will only move forward when these thieves and looters know their crimes will no longer be tolerated.
Otherwise they will continue to think they can murder their own citizens with impunity and Africa will have dozens of Syrias.
You cant expect SADC leaders to intervene in the DRC disaster because that will set standards for them to abide. They are all products of violence in one way or another and do you believe Mugabe, Museveni, Pierre and Lungu can support an ECOWAS like action? If you still have faith in these guys, its in your own interest to change the medication you are taking because its not helping you think at all.
Military and police force of SADC are trained to protect criminality of “leaders” (lol), not to enforce Law and Order or Human Rights.
Ecowas over the years has shown Leadership in solving Electoral Disputes in the region. Ecowas has used diplomacy and force where necessary to ensure that the Will of the People is respected. Ecowas is indeed a Club of Democrats.On another hand SADC has shown that it is useless,toothless and a Club of Dictators. In 2008 the Opposition in Zimbabwe won elections and for 5weeks results were not announced. SADC instead of forcing Mugabe to concede defeat they forced a GNU led by Mugabe who lost the Election. The SADC Chairman,Thabo Mbeki of South Africa at the time presided over the sham GNU. Now in 2016 Zimbabwe still under dicator Mugabe who is 93 years old in 2017 is even in more mess than b4. In Zambia 4 months after a disputed election and Lungu went on to swear himself in power without…
They are all the same. Don’t you remember ours tasting they waters going to tell lies in Mozambique that there was debate back home about him not going for elections in 2016 because he was supposed to have a 5 year mandate from the 2015 elections. Bamo bene
To quote LORD ACTON ” Absolute power corrupts absolutely”
Ecowas is showing good leadership in its region. It is taking pro-active action to deal with the Election Dispute in Gambia. Ecowas is doing the Right thing to protect the Will of the People and avoiding social strife. DRC is a member of SADC so the current Chairman of SADC should convene an urgent meeting to resolve the DRC Crisis. Already 40 people have killed. Kabila’s 5 year Term has ended and SADC should force him to leave power within an agreed timeframe. In Zambia 4 months after elections there is an Electoral Dispute. SADC should not wait until people are killed. They should insist that the Will of the People should be respected. The petition must be heard so that we know who actually won the 2016 Elections. If indeed Lungu won it he should prove it in Court. The proper hearing…