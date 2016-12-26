LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu and First lady’s Christmas day in Pictures December 26, 2016 3 91 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Lady Esther Lungu(r),Minister of Commerce,Trade and IndustryMargaret Mwanakatwe(l) and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya(c)during the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospitalin Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r),Minister of Commerce,Trade and IndustryMargaret Mwanakatwe(l) and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya(c)during the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospitalin Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts newly born Babies December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Journalists at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe (R) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Journalists at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu(l) appreciating the Journalists for thegood work they have been doing.This was after the visit of ChristmasBabies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(l) appreciating the Journalists for thegood work they have been doing.This was after the visit of ChristmasBabies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of theChristmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of theChristmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r) giving baby hampers to the Mother of thenew born baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe (R) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of theChristmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu listens from expectant mother Racheal Masebo (with a bible) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Jesica Mwape (L), Baby Emmanuel’s mother at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to newly born Babies on Sunday, December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with Jesica Mwape (L), Baby Emmanuel’s mother at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to newly born Babies on Sunday, December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of theChristmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of theChristmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of the Christmasbaby at University Teaching Hospital in LusakaPresident Edgar Lungu(r) and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l)after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by EnnieKishiki/Zanis. President Edgar Lungu(r) and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l)after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by EnnieKishiki/Zanis. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l) speaks to President EdgarLungu(r) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by EnnieKishiki/Zanis. President Edgar Lungu(r) chats with Health Minister ChitaluChilufya(l) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by EnnieKishiki/Zanis.PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu confers with Minister of Justice,Given Lubinda when he presented Christmas gifts at Chilenje Hospital PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Minister of Justice, GivenLubinda tours the Chilenje Hospital Loading...
menomeno busy exposing and forcing us to accord him respect when he is busy blocking HH /GBM from helping the poor here in Lusaka.he is the most evil man of the year.
Why is Lazy Lungu afraid of UTH?
Jay Jay Quite Right , Well he may be admitted …… Fear Factor