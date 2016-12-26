President Lungu and First lady’s Christmas day in Pictures

First Lady Esther Lungu(r),Minister of Commerce,Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe(l) and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya(c) during the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu(r),Minister of Commerce,Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe(l) and Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya(c) during the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts newly born Babies December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Journalists at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe (R) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Journalists at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu(l) appreciating the Journalists for the good work they have been doing.This was after the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu(l) appreciating the Journalists for the good work they have been doing.This was after the visit of Christmas Babies at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of the Christmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of the Christmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu(r) giving baby hampers to the Mother of the new born baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu with Commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe (R) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu admirers one of the Babies at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of the Christmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
First Lady Esther Lungu listens from expectant mother Racheal Masebo (with a bible) at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to Babies in Lusaka on December 25,2016-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Jesica Mwape (L), Baby Emmanuel's mother at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to newly born Babies on Sunday, December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu with Jesica Mwape (L), Baby Emmanuel's mother at UTH where she presented Christmas gifts to newly born Babies on Sunday, December 25,2016 -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA
First Lady Esther Lungu(r) congratulates the Mother of the Christmas baby at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
President Edgar Lungu(r) and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis.
President Edgar Lungu(r) and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis.
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l) speaks to President Edgar Lungu(r) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis.
President Edgar Lungu(r) chats with Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya(l) after the visit to Kalingalinga Clinic. Picture by Ennie Kishiki/Zanis.
PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu confers with Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda when he presented Christmas gifts at Chilenje Hospital
PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu presents a Christmas gift to Ruth Mwamba at Chilenje Hospital

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda tours the Chilenje Hospital
