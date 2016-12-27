Mpombo’s Son to be put under Detention for at least 10 years for the charge of murder

Ndola High Court Judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu has recommended that former Defence minister George Mpombo’s 17 year old son be detained under the President’s pleasure for at least 10 years in a charge of murder.

And Judge Sunkutu has send the juvenile to 12 months at Katombola reformatory school.

Passing judgement in a matter where Mpombo’s 17 year old son is facing two counts of murder and attempted robbery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In the first count the Juvenile offender is alleged to have on January 11, in Ndola, murdered his girlfriend Ruth Phiri.

In count two, it is alleged that the juvenile on January 16, armed with a firearm, attempted to rob Lewis Mpundu of his property.

Mpombo’s son is alleged to have stolen his fathers nine-millimetre pistol, which he used to kill his pregnant girlfriend before beheading her.

Last week Judge Sunkutu said she could not pass the sanctions without a social welfare report.

Senior probations officer Chrissy Hilweele recommended that the juvenile be taken to Katombola to reform.

“The juvenile needs institutional care for him to be safe. He needs physical care. Let the juvenile be taken to the reformatory school for him to reform. Removing him from society is the only way he will reform,” Hilweele said.

But Judge Sunkutu said sending the juvenile to Katombola reformatory school will be a de-service to the offender and society.

“Sending you to Katombola will be a de-service to you and society. Therefore, I order to the offence of murder to be detained at the President’s pleasure. I will submit a report to the President and the recommendations from the social welfare. The court shall send you to the President’s pleasure for a period that will be suitable for your detention. You should be confined for at least 10 years,” Judge Sunkutu said.

“On attempted aggravated robbery, am sending you to Katombola for a period of 12 months. So you will go for 12 months at reformatory school. For the murder, like I have said I recommend to be detained at the President’s pleasure for at least 10 years.”