Vodafone Zambia hosts minister of justice

Justice Minister Hon. Given Lubinda toured the Vodafone Zambia head office and operational hub in Lusaka on Thursday (December 22) to familiarise himself with the state-of-the-art telecommunications centre.

The use of information and communication technology (ICT) is considered one of the key elements to significantly improve the administration of justice. The rapid development of technology has opened up new opportunities that were unthinkable years ago. Around the world, several statutory reforms have been introduced to allow the use and the exchange of electronic data and documents within national judicial systems.

Speaking during the Minister’s visit, Vodafone Zambia CEO, Lars Stork said: “We launched in the Zambian market in June 2016 with 4G data services aimed at transforming the communication sector with an initial investment of US$ 40 million. We are confident that the developments currently taking place in Zambia’s ICT sector, with regards to innovation and regulation, will further transform and streamline the way people communicate and manage their affairs.”

Hon. Lubinda expressed his happiness and positive impressions by the ICT infrastructure and architecture Vodafone has put in place, which is supported by a youthful workforce accounting for 50 per cent of the company’s staff compliment.

“I am thoroughly impressed with the investment, the level of innovation, the technology and the pledge to drive change in the communication space. The confidence and the passion of the workers at Vodafone Zambia have, equally, amazed me. If others can emulate what is happening here, Zambia will move many steps ahead,” said the Justice Minister.

The honourable Minister visited Vodafone following an invitation from the next generation operator. In today’s increasingly digital world, ICT cuts across many spheres, from commerce to finance, governance, health, and the administration of justice.

“At Vodafone, we understand that ICTs are cross-cutting and impact on all segments of the society. Therefore, we are building relationships with stakeholders in the public and private sectors. The Ministry of Justice is among our key stakeholders. As such, we are pleased and humbled that the Honorable Minister took the time to visit us,” concluded Mr. Stork.