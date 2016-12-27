ZESCO lit up 174 grass thatched homes in Chipata villages

Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO )Limited has connected 174 grass thatched houses to power at Luangeni Village in Chipata District in Eastern Province.

The project of connecting power to grass thatched is earmarking to benefit 361 houses at a cost of K1.6 million.

Both Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu and ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata disclosed on Monday that the project was meant to reach out to the low-income communities.

Mr Kapata said he was happy that the project was going on well adding that out of 361 grass thatched houses earmarked for connection at the village, 174 have already been connected since the project started.

He explained that the project had also seen the connection of power to nine schools in Luangeni.

Mr Kapata said the project which was also being implemented in Mwansabombwe would be an ongoing for the benefit of the low income community.

“So far we have connected power to 174 grass thatched houses at Luangeni village out of 361 earmarked for the project. This is at a cost of K1.6 million and we have also connected power to nine primary schools which includes Nthombimbi,”he said.

The ZESCO spokesperson has also dispelled fears that there was no effect in the connection of power to grass thatched houses.

He said ZESCO was installing earthling cables to the houses benefiting from the project as well as other appliances which could determine the short circuit.

Mr Kapata said beneficiaries were happy that the project of such magnitude was being implemented.

And Mr Zulu who is former Energy Deputy Minister expressed happiness with the project.

He said the Patriotic Front (PF) Government was accelerating the provision of electricity to all households.

Mr Zulu also pledged that he would work hard to ensure that developments were executed in Luangeni constituency.