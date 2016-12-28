Government taking steps to address power deficit

Government says it has this year spent about $480 million to import power to cushion the power deficit that country has been experiencing.

Minister of Energy David Mabumba says the ministry is however taking necessary steps to ensure that the country’s power deficit is addressed.

The minister noted that Zambia and Zimbabwe plans to set up a common dam on the Batoka gorge and also construct separate power plants that are expected to generate 1200 megawatts each at a cost of about 3.6 billion kwacha through debt financing.

He added that the ministry also plans to indentify the four potential sites on the Luapula river basin which have potential to generate 1000 megawatts.

The minister said the Development Bank of Southern Africa has provided a grant worth 6 million dollars to undertake feasibility studies on the Luapula river basin.

He further said that the ministry of energy will also ensure that the transmission lines are worked on to enhance interconnector corridors.

The minister was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

And Mr Mabumba also noted that the government will allow the private sector to procure petroleum products with the aim to empower them.

He said the ministry will next year begin a gradual process to build capacity in the private sector to enable them procure petroleum products.

Mr Mabumba added that the government is not selling ZESCO, INDENI or TAZAMA but will seek to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.