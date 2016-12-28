Mwanakatwe commissions works for the construction of a motor vehicle Assembly plant

Minister of Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe has commissioned works for the construction of a motor vehicle Assembly plant at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone – MFEZ.

Mrs Mwanakatwe says the state-of-the-art plant by GO NOW Zambia is a milestone in Government’s efforts to industrialise the Country.

She says it is gratifying that GO NOW Zambia has partnered with China’s third biggest motor vehicle Assembling company in setting up the plant which will gobble 1-hundred and 75 million US Dollars.

Mrs Mwanakatwe says the plant is milestone in technology and skills transfer to Zambians.

The Minister says Government is working hard to diversify the economy and reduce the cost of doing business.

She says 1-hundred and 44 companies are willing to invest in the MFEZ as Zambia remains a conducive environment for investment.

The Minister of Commerce has urged other companies to emulate Go Now Zambia by investing in the country’s sectors such as water Development and Energy.

And GO NOW Zambia Chief Executive Officer Siisii Mukelebai says the company has so far acquired 4 million US Dollars for equipment for the the plant.

The GO NOW Zambia Chief Executive Officer says ZEMA has already approved the project after acquiring land on lease.

Mr. Mukelebai says the project is important as it will afford citizens an opportunity to own economically priced vehicles.