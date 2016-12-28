Nkana extend Walter Bwalya’s deal

Nkana have revealed that striker Walter Bwalya has signed a two year contract extension that will keep him at the Wusakile club until July 2019.

Bwalya was the 2016 FAZ Super League top scorer with 24 goals.

Nkana president Everistol Kabila confirmed in statement that Bwalya penned a two year contract extension on Tuesday.

“Walter signed his contract extension today Tuesday, December 27, 2016 and this new contract will see him stay with club till July 2019,” Kabila said.

“I am very happy for the boy and the Zambian football because this is going to make the league competitive and more exciting as Zambian clubs are now able to return quality players amid lots of interests from foreign clubs,” he stated.

Bwalya has scored 35 goals since he joined Nkana from Forest Rangers in July 2015.

“Nkana Football Club is a big cub and for it to achieve its objectives, it needs to attract quality players of Walter Bwalya’s calibre.”

The player is reported to have received offers from some local and foreign clubs.

Kabila further stated that the squad will be reinforced in some areas such as goal-keeping, defence and midfield before the 2017 season commences.