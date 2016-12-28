President Lungu acts to curb army worms



President Edgar Lungu has directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU)under the Office of the Vice-President to join the Ministry of Agriculture in an emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms that have invaded some districts on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Central Provinces.

The operation involves among other Government agencies, the Ministry of Agriculture, DMMU and the Zambia Air force (ZAF).

The Zambia Air Force has since began to airlift chemicals to Ndola on the Copperbelt, Chinsali in Muchinga Province, Kasama in Northern Province and Chipata in Eastern Province.

The District Agriculture Coordinators (DACOs) for Lusaka, Luapula and North Western Provinces have already collected the chemicals.

President Lungu has directed that the chemicals that were purchased under emergency operations should be distributed to all parts of the country although the outbreak of army worms has been reported on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Central Provinces.

The DMMU and Ministry of Agriculture will be doing random checks across the country tomorrow (Thursday) to ensure that the emergency operation of spraying was going on as directed.

President Lungu is concerned that if the outbreak of the worms is not controlled speedily, the crop yield for 2016/2017 may negatively be affected.

He has assured farmers that all provinces will receive the chemicals by tomorrow morning.

“All DACOs are expected to closely monitor the operations against army worms and provide regular reports on the situation,” State House Spokesman Amos Chanda said in a statement.