2016 was a successful year in taking development to the citizenry-Information Minister

THE Government has described 2016 as a successful year in its quest to take development to the citizenry, and is optimistic that the country’s economy will continue flourishing next year.

Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga said despite global economic challenges that had not spared Zambia, the Government had performed fairly well in its quest to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

Ms Mulenga, who is Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, said in an interview yesterday that in view of many economic gains that the country had recorded, the Government was confident of doubling its success next year.

“I am happy to state that the Government has this year performed fairly well in its implementation of various programmes of development and we are very confident that more economic gains will be achieved in the coming New Year,” she said.

The minister said the massive infrastructure development the country had so far achieved was remarkable and had assured of remaining committed in uplifting the welfare of all citizens.

The Government’s continued investment in infrastructure projects such as health and education, she said, had been key in helping to uplift the living standards of all Zambians.

She said her ministry would remain committed to ensuring that the implementation of phases two and three of the digital migration project became a success.

The digital migration project is being implemented as part of the global decision to execute the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) resolution which was passed in 2006.

This involves change of television broadcasting system, from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting, and the Government has decided to implement the project in three phases.

Ms Mulenga assured of the Government’s commitment in improving the welfare of the public media institutions, namely, the Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

The minister called for peace and unity, citing the need for all citizens to remain committed in helping realise the Government’s national development agenda.