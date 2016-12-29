Constitutional Court dismisses Mwanakatwe’s stay of execution on her election nullification

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed the application for stay of execution of judgment pending an appeal hearing in a petition filed by Lusaka Central Member of Parliament (MP) Margaret Mwanakatwe.
The application was lodged following the High Court’s decision to nullify her seat due to electoral malpractices.
Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe in his ruling said he did not see any need to entertain the application for a stay because a seat was not vacant until the court made a final determination.
He said he found the application for a stay irrelevant since the law, as per constitutional provisions, had stated that the seat only becomes vacant after the final determination of the Constitutional Court.
“My considered view is that I see no need to entertain this application for stay any further when, by operation of law and in terms of the Constitution, it is clear when the seat becomes vacant,” Justice Mulembe said.
Mr Justice Mulembe further urged the parties to focus on preparing for the hearing of the appeal so that the court could have the opportunity to bring the matter to a final determination.
“Considering this application has raised important constitutional issues of a public interest nature, I order that each party bears their own cost.
“For the foregoing reasons, the application for stay of execution of judgment pending appeal is accordingly dismissed,” he said.
Justice Mulembe noted that Article 72(2) of the Constitution addressed instances when the office of an MP became vacant or ceased to be one, hence his decision to dismiss Ms Mwanakatwe’s application as her appeal was not yet determined.
Can someone put this is layman terms. A lot of us LT readers need to be demystified.
The honorable thing to do is to leave the ministerial position.
It means Mwanakatwe remains MP until the appeal case is decided or disposed of. As it is, the case is still active in the ConCourt because she has appealed against the High Court ruling that nullified her election. The judge has ruled that Mwanakatwe remains MP pending the determination of the main appeal case, so there was no need for her to apply for a stay in the first place.
This truly shows the independence of our courts under the leadership of PF. These are good precedents being set.
Next time we won’t have political cadreism and nonsense. Next up, the ministers must repay to us what they used while in office illegally.
Kudos to President Edgar Lungu, my president the Lawyer.
Mr Kudos 2016 Top 5 Bloggers on LT. Thank you for your votes
Kikiki she was busy comissioning projects the other day. We wonder in what capacity. If lungu can entertain people of questionable integrity to be ministers then we wonder how much these thugs have stolen so far. Vote nez as best blogger
She should have known this already this is the problem when you have lawyer cadres advising you like KBF….she was already told the same thing by the high court judge and it made total …if not legal….but logical sense.
Maragaret Mwanakatwe – the courts have now decided so Go and take your Racism and Stu.pidity with you!! We have had enough of that Rupiah Banda sh.it with you grandie RB fuc.ker! Just Leave that ministerial job; Go Away; Disappear you Evil Rat Eating Ar.sewhore!!
These two Ministers whose seats were declared null should take the chill pill, take leave from official duty – seeing as the appointing authority is too lazy to act – and wait until all matters around their cases are determined. Is it so difficult to do mwe bantu? I feel so embarrassed when I have to figure out what thought processes some people engage in the face of brazen shame!