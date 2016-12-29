Let’s create counseling homes and safe spaces for couples in Zambia-YWCA

Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Lusaka Region President Phosile Sichinga is advocating for the quick setting up of counseling homes and safe spaces for Zambian couples.

Commenting on the matter involving Sabena Kabamba of Kafue District who is alleged to have murdered his wife on 25th December, 2016, Mrs. Sichinga noted that it was regrettable that Gender Based Violence where spouses have died on the increase.

“Let’s create counseling homes and safe spaces for couples in Zambia” Mrs. Sichinga said

Meanwhile United Party for National Development (UPND) Katuba Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele stressed the need to launch the save the family campaign from all sectors of life in Zambia.

“We need to launch the save the family campaign from all sectors of life in this country” Ms. Mwashingwele said

And Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale has called upon Government to facilitate a national thinking and reflection on how to curb the vice which has become a national crisis.

Ms. Mwale said the incidences clearly indicate that there is a serious breakdown of spousal relations and family ties in Zambia, given the unprecedented reports of wife and husband battering and lately killings.

She said this surely is no longer an advocacy issue by few organizations, but a matter deserving full national attention – the church, NGOs, business sector, associations and unions, the media, public service, law makers, civic leaders, traditional leaders and the executive all need to come together.

“National leaders should facilitate a national thinking and reflection on how to curb the vice which has become a national crisis” Ms. Mwale said

And Zambia Society for Public Administration (ZSPA) President Kelvin Esaiasa echoed sentiments by YWCA Lusaka region President suggesting for the creation of institutions that addresses family affairs.

Commenting on a social media platform dubbed “Dynamic |Analysis Zambia”, Mr. Esiasa said insisted that the challenge about spouses in Zambia is because there are no institution that address family affairs.

He noted that in Zambia Families are living in isolations from main stream activities, adding that in United States of America there is a department of Family and marriage which ensures that families in disputes are given a lecture.

“In Zambia today a family lives in isolations. No institutions are addressing matters” He said