Unlike KCM, workers at Mwambashi Open Pit Mine end year year with smiles

In contrast to the challenges faced by workers of the Indian owned mining firm KCM, workers at the smaller Mwambashi Open Pit Mine have ended their year with smiles as the mining firm awarded them with Christmas bonuses.

The mining firm which is under Sino-Metals Leach Zambia said it had decided to award it’s workers with food hampers as a way of appreciating their hard work.

The Chambishi based outfit further said its workers are the most important part of their operations hence it was important that they are kept motivated and happy.

The mine further says it has gone into negotiations with the unions representing the workers and the negotiations are going on smoothly and expected to have improved conditions once the resume work in March.

The open pit mine has gone on its annual shut down till March due to excessive rain and will resume work in March.

During the shut down the company pays it’s workers and has done so since it started its operations which begs a lot of questions as to why the mining giant of Chingola KCM continues to play hide and seek when it comes to paying their workers and contractors.

Last week Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma it took intervention for KCM to commit to the debt as some contractors protested.

The Copper Mine (KCM) has since not fulfilled Christopher Yaluma’s commitment to suppliers and contractors over payment date.

And Mr Yaluma has warned KCM that if it fails to pay suppliers on January 7, 2017, it risks having its mining license revoked.

After briefing with KCM management in the boardroom last Friday, KCM management assured Mr Yaluma and labour Minister Joyce Nonde that it will make payment to both suppliers and contractors on Tuesday this week which made Mr Yaluma to commit himself and assured the protesting suppliers and contractors that he was putting his heard on the chopping board.

But he received shock of his Government authority when KCM told him that it will pay on January 7, next year.

KCM had only managed to pay one month salary to labour based contractors leaving out suppliers.

In anger Mr Yaluma warned KCM that if it fails to pay suppliers on January 7, 2017, it risks having its mining license revoked.

The Minister said that he would love to see all the supplies paid but KCM had expressed some serious financial challenges hence the company was excused up to January 7th.