Government awards 2, 009 UNZA Scholarships-Luo



2 009 students at the University of Zambia have been awarded scholarships for the 2016/2017 academic year. Minister of Higher Education Nkando Luo said that a thorough screening process was undertaken to give deserving students the scholarships.

Professor Luo said the list of students that have been awarded will be published in the print media tomorrow. The Minister was speaking in a press briefing in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe has implored churches to partner with Government in constructing more schools across the country.

And Mr. Tukombe has commended churches that have constructed schools in some parts of the country.

He was speaking when he toured Gibeon Adventist Secondary School being constructed by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mungwi District.

And Northern Province Education Officer Jobicks Kalumba has praised the Zambian contractor constructing the schools.