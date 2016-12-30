Police Identifies escaped suspects from Sinazongwe cells

ZAMBIA Police in Southern Province has identified the suspected

escapees from Sinazongwe Police Station.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonnie Kapeso said the suspected

escapees were facing charges of stock theft, theft and unlawful entry

into the national park.

Suspects facing charges of theft and stock thefts are Wiver Kafuno and

Starford Masanga.

The rest charged with unlawful entry into the national park were four

and include Gilbert Siambozia, Simon Chanda, Tomazini Sialemu,and

Hammershod Siamupa.

He said the quartet were taken to the Police Station by officers from

the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

“I t has come to my attention that the number of escaped suspects

from police custody in Sinazongwe is actually not 10 but six.

The six escaped from police cells by cutting burglar bars and removing

pan bricks from a window,” he said.

He said the suspects could not be described as dangerous criminals

because they had no offensive weapons in their possession.

He appealed to members of the public to report any person responding

to the above names mentioned to the Police Station and the Department

of National Parks and Wildlife.

The incident happened between December 25th and 26th at Sinazongwe

Police Station and not at the Zambia Correctional Services as the

institution did not have such facilities in Sinazongwe district.