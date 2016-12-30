LifestylePhoto Gallery The Week In Pictures December 30, 2016 2 179 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market 2-Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market 3-Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market 4Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage’s in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency 5Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage’s in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency 6Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage’s in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency 7Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage’s in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency 8Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(r) looks on as the Zambia Army cleans up the Drainage’s in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency 9St Ignatius Paris Priest parishioners in action 10Sunday Chilufya Chanda joined in charity work 11St Ignatius Paris Priest Fr Charles Chilinda carrying some drinks meant for UTH patients.-Jean Mandela 12other parishioners in action 13ZEMA PR Mrs Irene Lungu busy in the UTH Kitchen. 14n red St Ignatius Parish Council Vice Chairperson Bernadette Mulenga and UTH Stores Lady Ireen Mumba Dihanga trying to arrange some foodstuffs donated in the UTH kitchen cold room. 15 Kunda Mwila in action 16Other parishioners in the Kitchen 17Other parishioners in action 18Community Health Nursing at the Department of Nursing Sciences of the School of Medicine lecturer Dr Dorothy Chanda and ZANACO Corporate Banking Director and St Ignatius parishioner. Ignatius Mwanza busy helping in cooking.
21Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
27Some Muslims scholars
30Roma Catholic Kabwata Parish Fr Vitalis Owino baptised some 100 youths and offered the 1st communion
32Christmas at Kabwata Parish
41The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela 45The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. Godfrey Miyanda in attendance The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela 50The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson “Matippi” Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela 51The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson “Matippi” Phiri was remembered this week. 52Mutende Wina (c) daughter to Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina after the wreath laying ceremony during the memorial service of her late grandfather Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
53Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (c) handing over cashew seedlings to Sibumbu Women group during the memorial service of her late father Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
54Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (c) planting a cashew plant during the memorial service of her late father Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
55United Church of Zambia (UCZ) members laying wreaths on the Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina's late father's gravesite Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
56Mutende Wina (c) daughter to Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina laying wreaths on her late grandfather's gravesite Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
57Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina laying wreaths at the gravesite of her late father the late Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
58Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (r) with her daughter Mutende Wina (c) and her young brother Dr. Kasuka Mutukwa (l) following the procession during the memorial service of the Vice President's father the late Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
59Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week. Picture by Jean Mandela
61Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week: Daughters Ishimwe Rosana and Ikuzwe Roswell planting a cross to the grave on their father late Vincent Bagirishema. Picture by Jean Mandela
63Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week. Picture by Jean Mandela
65Visiting of the crime scene by ZNBC news crew.
66Interviews with friends and eye witnesses
67The Crime Scene of Bagirishema Vincent's shooting
68Visiting of the crime scene by ZNBC news crew.
69Bagirishema Vincent's shop
Even though i am not a supporter of Islam, but it is far much better than Christianity because they do what they preach, Look at Zambia 25 years as a christian nation and yet its the most corrupt country in southern Africa and the leaders are nothing to talk about.
With the future hanging in a balance, all Nkandu Luo could was get her hands dirty, but those women marketeers are not even bothered.