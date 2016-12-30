The Week In Pictures

Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market
-Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market
-Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(l) urges Kaunda Square Stage One Marketeers to keep their surrounding clean as she visited the Market
Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage's in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency
Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage's in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency
Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage's in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency
Zambia Army getting ready to clean up the drainage's in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency
Munali Member of Parliament Prof: Nkandu Luo(r) looks on as the Zambia Army cleans up the Drainage's in Kaunda Square Stage One in Munali Constituency
other parishioners in action
Sunday Chilufya Chanda joined in charity work
St Ignatius Paris Priest Fr Charles Chilinda carrying some drinks meant for UTH patients.-Jean Mandela
other parishioners in action
ZEMA PR Mrs Irene Lungu busy in the UTH Kitchen.
n red St Ignatius Parish Council Vice Chairperson Bernadette Mulenga and UTH Stores Lady Ireen Mumba Dihanga trying to arrange some foodstuffs donated in the UTH kitchen cold room.
other parishioners in action
other parishioners in action
other parishioners in action
Community Health Nursing at the Department of Nursing Sciences of the School of Medicine lecturer Dr Dorothy Chanda and ZANACO Corporate Banking Director and St Ignatius parishioner. Ignatius Mwanza busy helping in cooking.
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some Muslims scholars
Some sections of muslim community converged at OYDC in order to celebrate the birth of the "Holy Prophet"
Some Muslims scholars
Roma Catholic Kabwata Parish Fr Vitalis Owino baptised some 100 youths and offered the 1st communion
Roma Catholic Kabwata Parish Fr Vitalis Owino baptised some 100 youths and offered the 1st communion
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Roma Catholic Kabwata Parish Fr Vitalis Owino baptised some 100 youths and offered the 1st communion
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
Christmas at Kabwata Parish
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson “Matippi” Phiri was remembered this week. Godfrey Miyanda in attendance

The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
The Radio 5 FM founder and CEO late Mateo Johnson "Matippi" Phiri was remembered this week. The family gathered for a church service at Kabwata Good Shepherd Roman Catholic followed by unveiling of a tombstone at the Lusaka Memorial Park: Picture by Jean Mandela
Mutende Wina (c) daughter to Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina after the wreath laying ceremony during the memorial service of her late grandfather Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (c) handing over cashew seedlings to Sibumbu Women group during the memorial service of her late father Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (c) planting a cashew plant during the memorial service of her late father Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
United Church of Zambia (UCZ) members laying wreaths on the Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina’s late father’s gravesite Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Mutende Wina (c) daughter to Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina laying wreaths on her late grandfather’s gravesite Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina laying wreaths at the gravesite of her late father the late Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa during the memorial service in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina (r) with her daughter Mutende Wina (c) and her young brother Dr. Kasuka Mutukwa (l) following the procession during the memorial service of the Vice President’s father the late Mr. Simwinji Mutukwa in Sibumbu Village in Nalolo District, Western Province
Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week. Picture by Jean Mandela
Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week: Daughters Ishimwe Rosana and Ikuzwe Roswell planting a cross to the grave on their father late Vincent Bagirishema. Picture by Jean Mandela
Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week: Daughters Ishimwe Rosana and Ikuzwe Roswell planting a cross to the grave on their father late Vincent Bagirishema. Picture by Jean Mandela
Funeral of the late Rwandian Business Man who was shot dead during the week. Picture by Jean Mandela
Visiting of the crime scene by ZNBC news crew.
Interviews with friends and eye witnesses
The Crime Scene of Bagirishema Vincent’s shooting

Visiting of the crime scene by ZNBC news crew.
Bagirishema Vincent's shop
    Even though i am not a supporter of Islam, but it is far much better than Christianity because they do what they preach, Look at Zambia 25 years as a christian nation and yet its the most corrupt country in southern Africa and the leaders are nothing to talk about.

    With the future hanging in a balance, all Nkandu Luo could was get her hands dirty, but those women marketeers are not even bothered.

