Government praised for reducing inflation rate from double to a single digit and growing the economy

Policy Monitoring and Research Centre- PMRC- Executive Director Bernadette Deka has praised Government for reducing inflation rate from double to a single digit. Ms Deka said that it was gratifying that the rate of inflation which hit the highest at 22.7 in February this year has come down to 7.5 %.
Ms Deka said that PMRC was further encouraged by growth in Gross Domestic Product- GDP, adding that this was an indication that the Zambian economy is resilient.
Ms Deka said that the move will lead to sustained economic growth, improvements in terms of trade and a stronger exchange rate if supported by sound fiscal and monetary policy.
The PMRC Executive Director said that while her institution acknowledged that a reduction in inflation rate may not necessarily result in reduction in food prices, it is an indication that prices are increasing at a reduced rate.
She told ZNBC News that the effect is that the general citizenry can benefit from stability in commodity prices.
And an economist has said that the 4 %t GDP growth rate recorded in the first half of 2016 by Zambia is an indication that the economy is growing. Shabdin Mweemba said that the growth, which is higher than the projected growth of around 3 percent, gives the country hope that 2017 will be a good year.
Mr. Mweemba told ZNBC News in an interview that there is need to put more efforts in various sectors of the economy to register further economic expansion.
Mr. Mweemba added that government should focus on increasing productivity levels in the agriculture sector.
Meanwhile Mr. Mweemba said tha5t he was happy that the country is closing the year with a single digit inflation rate of 7.5 percent. He has however advised government to now focus on creating employment for citizens.
Mr. Mweemba said interest rates on the contrary are expected to rise even further because government is offering good rates on bonds and treasury bills resulting in less money in circulation.
Then why are prices for going up? The value of the Kwacha portrayed by BOZ is FAKE.
Air time
Data
Parking
Toll fees
Fuel
TV levy
PAYE
Motor insurance
Electricity
Water
Mealie Meal
Food in general
Why praise them when the got us in this mess to start with … I will never understand pa Zed…..The PF are responsible and the did it for political expediency …sontapo was a by product of this mess
Shut up please,,,,,,,, prices of everything are going up, workers are not being paid on time if at all they are paid, people are dying of lack of medicine, the list is endless! So don’t talk about stup!d single figures,,
Praising grz for reduction in the inflation rate is like praising a rapist for reducing his rate of raping or lauding a murderer for reducing the number of victims per month. Dumb kadas and kada related organisations (no gumption orgs ngo’s) are so fukced up that they will cheer their mothers **** for money.
If your girlfriend/wife only kicks you once per week on the balls instead of once per hour, should you celebrate the reduction?
Since every institution in Zambia is corrupt to the core, from the judiciary, legislature and executive, how can you be sure this inflation figure is accurate? The stats office churns up one cooked number after another. Besides this govt’s policy is based on lies. Well the reality is that more people (from the look of things, not stats) can’t afford even the basics. Wherever you look you only see millions of undernourished humans hurrying about in search of food. This is the reality Zambians have accepted and comfortable with.
We need visible development not this nosense