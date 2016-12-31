Horse Shoe Restaurant workers’ defense of Simukoko ‘suspicious’ – YALI



Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Nthewewe says the move by embattled Horse Shoe Restaurant workers to storm some media houses in defense of the Labour Minister Joyce Nonde is suspicious.

Mr. Nthewewe says it must be understood that the Labour Minister mishandled the matter that is why she is on the limelight.

Mr. Nthewewe says the move by workers to defend the minister even brings more questions because they are the ones who are victimized and wonders what prompted them to do such a thing of defending the minister.

He suspects that there must be a hidden hand controlling these workers.

Mr. Nthewewe says both President Edgar Lungu and Ms Nonde Simukoko have created a bad image for themselves for the Labour Minister to fail to resign on moral grounds and the President for failing to fire her after seeing that she mishandled the whole case.