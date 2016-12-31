Lusakatimes Top 10 Music videos of 2016

2016 has seen a number of great music videos as the quality keeps getting better and better , and more Zambian videos are being shown on international tv stations such as Trace , Trace Africa , MTV Base , Channel O.
Below is the editors choice of the 10 top videos of the year .
10. T-bwoy ft Chef 187 – I miss you
9. Eddie Black – Soundtrack
8. General Ozzy ft Wezi – Pamodzi
7. Pompi – Maganizo pa Ndeke
6. Cleo Ice Queen – Soldier
5. Macky 2 – Forgive them
4. T-sean -Try again
3. Wezi ft Mumba Yachi – Umungo
2. Chanda Mbao – Selfish
1. Mampi – Rolller coaster
BY KAPA187