Lusakatimes Top 10 Music videos of 2016

2016 has seen a number of great music videos as the quality keeps getting better and better , and more Zambian videos are being shown on international tv stations such as Trace , Trace Africa , MTV Base , Channel O.

Below is the editors choice of the 10 top videos of the year .

10. T-bwoy ft Chef 187 – I miss you

9. Eddie Black – Soundtrack

8. General Ozzy ft Wezi – Pamodzi

7. Pompi – Maganizo pa Ndeke

6. Cleo Ice Queen – Soldier

5. Macky 2 – Forgive them

4. T-sean -Try again

3. Wezi ft Mumba Yachi – Umungo

2. Chanda Mbao – Selfish

1. Mampi – Rolller coaster

BY KAPA187